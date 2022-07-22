WeMu's SIX STORIES Heads To Edinburgh Fringe This August

The music of traditional Korean shamanic rituals is given new life in a concert welcoming international audiences. The Korean shamanic ritual of 'Gut(to pronounce as Good)' is a designated part of Korea's National Intangible Cultural Heritage and is actively protected and championed by the country's preservation societies. Contemporary musical ensemble WeMu invites Fringe audiences to experience the atmospheric sounds and emotions of the ritual in a concert which shifts the focus of the event away from the greeting and repatriation of deities to an all-encompassing welcome for audiences.

Presented in Edinburgh as part of this year's acclaimed Korean Showcase, Six Stories sees the unique sounds of Korean instruments such as Piri and Janggu (double-headed drum) mingle with violin and keyboard. The group performs six songs, each normally found within three specific village rituals staged in different locations across Korea. The 50-minute show honours the rich cultural history of Korea while demonstrating its striking ability to speak to international, modern audiences.

WeMu is a group of artists, formed in the Korea National University of Arts, dedicated to sharing the beauty and heritage of traditional Korean shamanic rituals with international, contemporary audiences. Using Korean and Western instruments, and a blend of rhythms and melodies found in the rituals, the group preserves the essence of ancient practices for a new generation of artists and audiences.

The Korean Showcase is a programme of cross-genre theatrical work performed at the Edinburgh Fringe presented by Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK). The programme gives international Fringe audiences a taste of the breadth of performing arts happening in modern Korea. This year, the showcase includes seven shows: Are You Guilty?; BreAking; Klaxon; Korean Yeonhee Concert; Mary, Chris, Mars; Puppet Pansori Sugungga, Six Stories.

Running Time: 50 mins | Suitable for ages 5+