WORM TEETH, A New Interactive Comedy, Will Play Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Debuting this year at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SMaK Productions will present WORM TEETH: a brand new work of interactive theatre that explores themes of identity, morality, and self-improvement through the eyes of a worm that wants teeth! And you, yes you, have to help it get them!

Showing August 19th-25th at Paradise in The Vault (Fringe Venue 29) at 21:20 each night - tickets are pay what you can, with the lower tier being free!

Equal parts "Ren and Stimpy" and "Little Shop of Horrors", this icky-sticky romp follows Worm, who is quite happy being just that: a worm. But worms don't have everything, and this worm just wants one tiny thing! Teeth! Join Worm's quest for face bones where you'll meet Worm's friends, join a cult or two, and examine your own experiences with self-acceptance and actualization alongside Worm as it discovers how far it's willing to go for some pearly whites.

WORM TEETH is not just a high-octane fable - it is a loveably nightmarish playground that taps into shared childhood traditions to create a space for adults where fun, once again, becomes a ritual. "What started as a rage piece against my dentist became an important reminder of the integral role that fun, play, and joy have in adult life," says playwright Kelsey Sullivan. Building upon these tenants, WORM TEETH deepens and twists, showing audiences how the energy of fun (along with a bit of blood and guts) can be used to build trust, create moments of vulnerability, and strengthen communal bonds.

SMaK Productions was founded by Kelsey Sullivan, Jenna Meadows, and Abrah Ophelia Katzman - emerging US and UK theatre makers who are dedicated to making accessible, energizing theatre that sees "play" as the verb it's meant to be. As friends and collaborators who have been working together for over 5 years, the SMaK team knows that WORM TEETH is the perfect vehicle for their mission, and are so excited to be bringing the joys of this show across the pond - gloop, sludge, dentist slander and all!

Listings Information

Venue: Paradise in the Vault, 11 Merchant Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2QD Tickets: Pay What You Can

Dates: Monday 19th August - Sunday 25th August 2024

Performance Time: 21:20 (60 minutes)

Box Office: +44 (0)131 226 0000

Website: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/worm-teeth

