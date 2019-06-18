WHERE TO BELONG Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Victor Esses and Ellie Keel Productions today announce Edinburgh Festival Fringe run of Where to Belong in association with CASA Festival and Rich Mix. The production, written and performed by Victor Esses, opens at Summerhall on 2 August, with previews from 31 July and runs until 25 August ahead of a UK tour in 2020. Full details for the tour to be announced.

What makes a home for you? Victor Esses is Jewish-Lebanese, Brazilian, and gay. In 1975, Victor's mother flees Lebanon as a refugee of the Civil War. In 2017, Victor visits Lebanon for the first time. In 2018, amidst the elections that will see Brazil choose a far-right president, he travels from London to São Paulo to show his partner the city of his childhood. Where to Belong is the tender, moving story of these journeys.

Victor Esses said today, "The trip to my parents' homeland of Lebanon was an intense and emotional experience that really highlighted the particularities of my different identities, and how they impact the way in which I relate to the world. Given the increasingly alarming homophobic views being publicly voiced in my county of birth, Brazil, it feels particularly important for me to give voice to this and connect with audiences over our fundamental similarities."

Victor Esses is a theatre and performance maker. He has performed at venues including Arcola Theatre, Whitechapel Gallery, Rich Mix and Southwark Playhouse. He is Associate Artist at CASA Festival and his production Where to Belong was shortlisted for the inaugural Emerge Performance Prize in 2018. Forthcoming projects include We're Here! at Battersea Arts Centre and Unfamiliar which opens at Arcola Theatre in July.

Ellie Keel Productions is an award-winning company producing new theatre shows in London, Edinburgh, and on tour. This summer, EKP presents a season of four shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Collapsible by Margaret Perry at Assembly, in co-production with HighTide; Where to Belong by Victor Esses at Summerhall; and Son of Dyke by Jordan Waller and HOTTER by Mary Higgins & Ell Potter, both at Underbelly.

Box Office: https://www.summerhall.co.uk/book-tickets/





