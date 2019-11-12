VanIves Joins The Line-up For Edinburgh's Hogmanay's Street Party

Catching people's eyes from the moment they quirkily launched themselves onto the scene in 2018 in a TEDx appearance rather than a gig, the VanIves are going places. Winners of Best Newcomer at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards last month, they have now been announced as opening the High Street Stage at Edinburgh's Hogmanay 19.

Childhood friends Roan Ballantyne and Stuart Ramage grew up in Dumfries and Galloway. They've each dabbled with various types of music throughout their lives and VanIves is the culmination of those many experiments across genres. The songs are written in a unique manner, by sampling family VHS tapes and building soundscapes and songs around the memories attached to those moments. Sonically, they've created a seamless analogue and digital blend, glued together with impassioned soaring vocals, routed in hip-hop influenced production. The music is a cathartic nod to the past and a springboard to a bright future.

Stuart Ramage from VanIves said: "It's an incredible honour to perform at the iconic Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party. It's one of those bucket list moments for us. This will be the biggest audience we've ever played to...we can't think of a better way to start 2020."

The Street Party is known for its brilliantly eclectic music line-up, featuring the best Scottish and UK talent to keep the party going all night long!

The new High Street stage features an all Scottish line up. After VanIves opening, Scottish indie rock heroes Idlewild, now cultural icons, play a set of greatest hits and new material before the high energy of The Snuts - with their great live performances and massive indie tunes, word about the West Lothian foursome is spreading like wildfire. After midnight get ready for the Edinburgh-based six-piece Celtic fusion band Shooglenifty with sounds ranging from electronica to alt rock.

Elsewhere at the Street Party the legendary Marc Almond headlines the Waverley Stage this year. The hugely popular singer-songwriter will perform a selection of his greatest hits with his band. Opening for Marc is a young singer-songwriter from Fort William, Keir Gibson whose excellent debut single Eyes Wide is creating waves already. We're also delighted to welcome The Ninth Wave, frontrunners of Glasgow's indie/glam movement, with triumphant sets at Isle of Wight, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Jocktoberfest, HebCelt and King Tut's New Year's Revolution. After Marc Almond takes us up to The Bells, Edinburgh's good-time ska godfathers PorkPie take the stage after midnight to keep the party going

The Johnnie Walker Stage plays host to Hogmanay regular The Great Calverto, opening for Radio 1 DJ and presenter of Love Island: The Morning After, Glasgow born Arielle Free - followed by the return of the Mac Twins after last year's triumphant set no one wanted to end, taking us through The Bells and into 2020.

Marking the 27th edition of the world's best New Year Party, the three-day festival combines much loved Scottish traditions with the very best contemporary artists and acts from across the world in Edinburgh, the home of Hogmanay.

BE TOGETHER! is this year's invitation issued to residents and visitors, to friends old and new by Edinburgh's Hogmanay organisers to a year which explores Scotland and Edinburgh's relationship with itself and the rest of the world as the international spotlight shines on its capital.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay headline act, Academy Award, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning artist, DJ and producer, Mark Ronson is set not only to become the first ever DJ to headline Hogmanay in the gardens but will also create a new soundtrack to accompany the world famous Midnight Moment fireworks as they explode spectacularly from Edinburgh Castle and welcome 2020 in banging style!





