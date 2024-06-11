Van Gogh Immersive Experience Extends Glasgow Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A multimedia show which plunges visitors into the world of Vincent van Gogh is set to have its run extended.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is being staged at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) where it will open on Thursday, 11 July.

It was due to enjoy a 25-date stay at the prestigious venue, which is Scotland’s largest exhibition centre. But demand for tickets has proved so high that producers Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group have made the decision to extend its run for an additional three weeks.

It means the experience will now be open to visitors daily until Bank Holiday Monday, 26 August.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is an entrancing celebration of the life and work of the celebrated post-Impressionist Dutch painter, combining more than 300 of his paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists through an epic 40,000sq ft of exhibition space.

Van Gogh’s works are rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with exhilarating colour and movement.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Along with timed entry tickets, visitors also have a chance to take part in special Saturday morning yoga sessions inside the exhibition on 13, 20 and 27 July and 3, 10, 17 and 24 August.

Meanwhile VIP Experience tickets include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the amazing response since we announced Beyond Van Gogh’s Scottish premiere, and so we’re absolutely delighted to be able to extend its run by an extra three weeks to the August Bank Holiday weekend.

“The support we’ve had from the team at the Scottish Event Campus has been brilliant, and I can guarantee everyone who comes to see Beyond Van Gogh will have an unforgettable experience.”

Angela Smith, Business Development Manager at Scottish Event Campus added: “Beyond Van Gogh is set to be an incredible experience for visitors, and we’re proud to be hosting the show at the SEC.

“We’re delighted the team are able to extend their stay with us due to demand, and the response to the show proves beyond doubt that there is a massive audience in Scotland for this sort of event.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors from 11 July for an experience they’ll never forget.”

