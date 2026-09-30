Tron Theatre Marks 10 Years of Pay It Forward Fundraising Initiative

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This year, the Tron Theatre is celebrating ten years of its award-winning Pay It Forward fundraising initiative, which has enabled thousands of children, families and adults who face barriers accessing the arts, the opportunity to experience live theatre free of charge at the Tron.

Launched in 2016 during Tron Theatre Company's Christmas production of The Snaw Queen, Pay It Forward was created to ensure that cost is never a barrier to enjoying the magic, creativity and sense of connection that theatre can provide. Since then, the initiative has gifted free tickets to over 4,790 people, and worked in partnership with more than 90 charities and community groups across Glasgow and beyond.

To mark the milestone, the Tron is inviting audiences, supporters and theatre lovers to donate £10 to celebrate 10 years of Pay It Forward, helping ensure even more people can access free theatre experiences in the years ahead.

Jemima Levick, Tron Theatre Artistic Director, said: "For ten years, Pay It Forward has helped us welcome people who might otherwise never have the opportunity to come through our doors. Thanks to the generosity of our audiences, funders and partners, thousands of people have been able to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre, create lasting memories and feel part of the Tron community. As we celebrate this milestone, we're asking people to consider donating £10 to help us continue opening our doors to everyone."

Originally focused on providing free tickets to the Tron's Christmas pantomime, the scheme expanded in 2025 and now offers groups the opportunity to attend Tron Theatre Company productions throughout the year including their current production of Antigone.

The fundraising scheme has supported a diverse range of organisations working with people experiencing disadvantage, including youth groups, carers' organisations, refugee support services, housing charities, women's organisations and community projects, including Glasgow's Women's Aid, Govanhill Roma Youth Project and Lodging House Mission; a Glasgow based charity providing care and support to people experiencing homelessness.

Mark Smyth, Activities Coordinator for Lodging House Mission said: "The impact has been nothing short of remarkable. The Tron offer free tickets to carefully chosen performances, making sure the shows are something our group will enjoy. For many, this has been their first real experience of the theatre, and it's been transformative. From the moment they walk through the door, they are made to feel special - seen, welcomed and valued. That kind of care builds confidence and self-esteem in ways that can't be measured on paper. This isn't just about theatre. It's about connection, dignity and belonging. It's about people who have often felt on the margins being invited right into the heart of their own community."

Alongside complimentary tickets, beneficiaries can take part in pre-show visits or workshops designed to make the theatre experience more welcoming and accessible. Participating groups are also invited to engage with the Tron's Tronversations programme, which offers conversation starters and creative activities inspired by each production.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps ensure that the Tron can continue reflecting the rich diversity of Glasgow's communities and sharing the transformative power of theatre with those who need it most.

Donate £10 for 10 Years

To celebrate a decade of Pay It Forward, the Tron is encouraging supporters to donate £10, or whatever they can afford, to help create opportunities for even more people to experience theatre for free. For more information and to donate, visit http://www.tron.co.uk/donate

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