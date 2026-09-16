HERE COME THE BOYS! Strictly Stars to Launch June 2027 UK Tour

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Aljaž Škorjanec, Carlos Gu, Gorka Marquez and Julian Caillon will join forces for a new 2027 UK tour of Here Come The Boys. The dance production will play Bradford Live on Wednesday, June 9, 2027.

The new production will tour theaters across the UK throughout June, combining ballroom, Latin and contemporary dance with group performances, music and new choreography.

“I genuinely think Here Come The Boys is going to be one of the must-see shows of 2027,” said Škorjanec. “We're putting everything into making this our biggest, most exciting show yet, and I can't wait for audiences to experience what we've got planned.”

“It's brilliant to be sharing the stage with three of my Strictly favourites,” added Marquez. “We all bring something different to the show, and that mix of personalities, styles and a little friendly competition is going to make it incredibly exciting — for us and for the audience!”

“We want people to come along, forget everything else for a couple of hours and have an amazing night with us,” said Gu. “There'll be fantastic dancing, great music, plenty of fun and some real surprises along the way. It promises to be a show the audience will remember long after the final dance.”

Caillon added, “We're going all-out with this production. The music, the set, the costumes and, of course, the dance routines are going to be incredible. Everything is being designed to create a spectacular live experience, and we can't wait to bring Here Come The Boys to the stage in summer 2027.”

Priority Live members can access a venue presale beginning Wednesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. General sale begins Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets and additional information are available through Bradford Live.

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