Drive Lounge Returns For Halloween on 29 October

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TICKETS ON SALE NOW for The Deadly Encore: The Spooky Musical Theatre Cabaret Party!

From the team behind the five-star Beyond Oz: The Concert and Nightmare of Great Western Road, DRIVE OFFICIAL return to Fonn Mór with their closing cabaret of 2026.

DRIVE OFFICIAL, established in the car in early 2023, is the creative partnership of Scottish actors Chiara Sparkes and Ross Baxter. After meeting at drama school, living as flatmates, working together as actors, to now business partners - Chiara and Ross are creating a space for the musical theatre performers that Scotland has to offer. The Deadly Encore is produced by the company’s producer and venue director of Òran Mór, Dave Robertson.

Starring Lucy Hutchison (she/her), Dylan Wood (he/him), Jess Douglas-Welsh (she/her), Evan Elliot (he/him), Colum Findlay (they/them), Angel Lewis-Massey (she/her), Jessica Donnelly (she/her), John McGlone (he/him), Daisy Maver-Young (she/her) and Harry Alexander-Reid (he/ him) - accompanied by Samuel MacDonald (they/them).

With incredible performances, best costume prizes and tarot card readings by Marc Mackinnon - this is one not to be missed! Fonn Mór (within Òran Mór) Thursday 29 October 2026 7:30PM Doors / 8PM Start Fancy dress encouraged, but not essential. Line up subject to change. All headshots provided for promo by production company.

Head to the DRIVE OFFICIAL instagram @driveofficial__ for information on how to get your tickets

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link