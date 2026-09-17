Drive Lounge Returns For Halloween on 29 October
Tickets are onsale now
TICKETS ON SALE NOW for The Deadly Encore: The Spooky Musical Theatre Cabaret Party!
From the team behind the five-star Beyond Oz: The Concert and Nightmare of Great Western Road, DRIVE OFFICIAL return to Fonn Mór with their closing cabaret of 2026.
DRIVE OFFICIAL, established in the car in early 2023, is the creative partnership of Scottish actors Chiara Sparkes and Ross Baxter. After meeting at drama school, living as flatmates, working together as actors, to now business partners - Chiara and Ross are creating a space for the musical theatre performers that Scotland has to offer. The Deadly Encore is produced by the company’s producer and venue director of Òran Mór, Dave Robertson.
Starring Lucy Hutchison (she/her), Dylan Wood (he/him), Jess Douglas-Welsh (she/her), Evan Elliot (he/him), Colum Findlay (they/them), Angel Lewis-Massey (she/her), Jessica Donnelly (she/her), John McGlone (he/him), Daisy Maver-Young (she/her) and Harry Alexander-Reid (he/ him) - accompanied by Samuel MacDonald (they/them).
With incredible performances, best costume prizes and tarot card readings by Marc Mackinnon - this is one not to be missed! Fonn Mór (within Òran Mór) Thursday 29 October 2026 7:30PM Doors / 8PM Start Fancy dress encouraged, but not essential. Line up subject to change. All headshots provided for promo by production company.
Head to the DRIVE OFFICIAL instagram @driveofficial__ for information on how to get your tickets
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