Cumbernauld Actress Wins Scots Language Awards After Record Public Vote

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The winners of the Scots Language Awards 2026, organised by Hands Up for Trad, have been revealed at a sold-out ceremony at Dundee's Discovery Point, following a record public vote.

The awards honour the individuals, organisations and communities who actively use Scots – one of the three indigenous languages of Scotland – in their everyday work and life, helping preserve and promote a core pillar of the nation's heritage and identity.

The eighth edition, expertly hosted by Scots singer and storyteller Lynne Campbell alongside writer and performer Taylor Dyson, saw a 49-strong shortlist from across the worlds of literature, performing arts, education and business vie for 13 awards.

Ten of these awards were decided by members of the public, drawing an unprecedented 7,000 votes – almost double the number received in 2025 and a testament to the nationwide revival of the Scots tongue.

It was a triumphant afternoon for Cumbernauld actress Olivia Caw who was named Scots Performer of the Year, sponsored by TRACS, for her role as Bonnie McKay in the hit one-person play Common Tongue.

Other winners from across Scotland included Inverurie's Lucy Beth for Scots Writer o the Year award, sponsored by National Library of Scotland. Her recent credits include solo show Ma Name is Isabelle, performed at The Scottish Storytelling Centre as part of the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, and a spoken-word poem celebrating the 120th anniversary of His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.

The award for Scots Book o the Year, sponsored by Scottish Book Trust, was presented to Wirds o Banff: A Doric Glossary o the Wild – a year-long collaboration written and illustrated by pupils at Banff Academy in celebration of the natural world around them.

Scots Bairns' Book o the Year, sponsored by Scottish Government, went to Doric Books' Awa Doon e Toon written by Julia Lynch with illustrations from Caitlin Moffat. The book tells the amusing tale of a young boy whose attempts to head into town on different modes of transport are repeatedly thwarted by the unpredictable Scots weather.

Multi-day residential immersion event, Doric Bootcamp in Portsoy, Aberdeenshire was crowned Scots Community Project o the Year for its achievements in helping people build confidence in speaking, reading and writing in Scots leid.

In secondary education, Antonia Cant from Peterhead Academy was awarded Scots Teacher o The Year, sponsored by Qualifications Scotland, for championing the relevance of the Scots leid in the present day and helping youngsters practice their skills in real-world contexts.

Banff Academy, meanwhile, took home the trophy for Scots Schuil of the Year, having incorporated Scots skills lessons into the curriculum to great effect.

In the business sector, the Scots in Business award went to the Scottish Storytelling Centre, a world first in live oral storytelling and home to the Oor Vyce Gaitherin, and the inaugural Scots Language in the Media award, sponsored by Corrie Campbell Communications, went to Millie Graham whose TikTok account, whatsername1.0, has attracted over 3m followers and rising.

A further highlight of this year's ceremony, which followed the successful daytime format introduced in 2025, was the unveiling of the judges' choice awards which saw a trio of Scots ambassadors crowned.

Renowned singer and advocate for traditional music Sheena Wellington received the Janet Paisley Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Creative Scotland, for her significant contribution to the Scots language over the decades.

The judges' award for Scots Champion, sponsored by the Rubric Foundation, was presented to Dr Clive Young, creator of one of the first websites dedicated to the Scots language and author of Unlocking Scots: The Secret Life of the Scots Language.

In recognition of emerging talent in the language, Young Scots Writer o the Year, sponsored by Education Scotland, was awarded to budding talent Innes Ingram for his impressive tale End o' the aul ways.

Attendees also welcomed news of an inaugural Scots Language Week, which will be hosted from 6 – 11 September 2027. Modelled on the success of World Gaelic Week, the nationwide language initiative supported by the Rubric Foundation, will celebrate the importance, prevalence and uniqueness of the Scots leid.

Adding to the atmosphere throughout, attendees were treated to live performances by Scots singers Iona Fyfe and Scott Gardinar.

Yvonne Tait and Hugh Macmillan – both recipients of the Wee Grants for Creativity in the Scots Leid initiative, supported by Creative Scotland and Rubric Foundation – also shared rousing recitals from their funded work.

The celebrations continued into the evening with a Blether at Elfie Picket Theatre and ceilidh at the Dundee Fringe.

Simon Thoumire of Scots Language Award organisers Hands Up Trad, said: "The sheer variety o work and activities celebratit at these awards is as inspirin as it is impressive. Fae literature and the performin airts, tae education and business, the Scots leid is woven through sae mony pairts o everyday life, which is jist braw tae see.

"Oor congratulations gang tae aw oor worthy nominees and winners, alang wi oor heartfelt gratitude. It's thanks tae dedication like theirs that oor mither tongue remains truly thriving and relevant in Scotland the day."

The Scots Language Awards are one of several flagship national events and community outreach activities that Hands Up Trad are involved in to help celebrate, promote and increase the profile of Scottish traditional culture. Visit www.scotslanguageawards.com.

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