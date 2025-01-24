Traverse Theatre Partners With Scottish Casting Network To Bring A New Series Of Casting Workshops

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Traverse has announced a new partnership with Scottish Casting Network, alongside a nationwide group of theatres, to host and deliver a new series of workshops in 2025-2026!

Alongside the Traverse, The Tron, Dundee Rep, Citizens, Royal Lyceum, and Pitlochry Festival Theatres will host these events, resulting in three open casting workshops held each year. The workshops will be free to attend and will allow actors to perform in front of directors, producers, and casting directors from across Scottish theatre, television, and film.

While the full schedule of the workshops is yet to be announced, keep your eyes peeled for the first one in March, with the dates of the remaining opportunities to follow. Workshops will be held in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Pitlochry, where casting participants will attend as actors take part in a performance workshop, including warm-ups, vocal work, and script work.

The Scottish Casting Network is the evolution of the Scottish Casting Workshops held by actor Neil John Gibson since 2019. Since then, over 600 actors have been seen by industry professionals, and feedback from acting and casting participants has been overwhelmingly positive.

Gibson says, ‘I have been so heartened by how enthusiastically the industry has taken ownership of these workshops. The Scottish Casting Network will mean that the workshops are not reliant on one person running the event. Each building has agreed to hold their own workshop every two years regardless of staff changes. This way, actors will know that there will be three workshops held every year in perpetuity.’

The workshops allow creatives access to a wider pool of actors when they are casting a project. Gibson says, ‘It has been amazing to hear the number of actors who have got in touch to say they have had an audition, meeting, or job off the back of a workshop. More importantly than that, it’s been a brilliant way to grow a sense of community amongst actors and help individuals feel less isolated in the industry. The workshops are playful, fun, and designed by actors, for actors.’

Jemima Levick, Tron Theatre Artistic Director, "I attended the first Scottish Casting Workshop in 2019 and found it an amazing way to meet actors, see them perform and get a feel for how they are in a room. I hosted workshops in my previous role at A Play, A Pie and A Pint and I’m delighted to have the Tron host the inaugural building based Scottish Casting Network workshop."

Alan Cumming, Pitlochry Festival Theatre Artistic Director, "I’m excited for Pitlochry Festival Theatre to be involved with this initiative. It’s important for everyone in the arts to have a voice and a place at the table. I look forward to seeing more diverse Scottish talent."

Information about how to apply for the workshops will be posted on the Traverse and Scottish Casting Network social media, @scottishcastingnetwork, and via the social media and websites of the theatres involved. For more information, email scotcastworkshop@gmail.com

