Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming

This team is ready to push forward with the Traverse mission to inspire creativity for audiences, artists and participants.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

The Traverse has appointed former Oldham Coliseum Artistic Director Chris Lawson as our new Director of Programming and Producing. Chris joins the dynamic Programming and Producing team of Artistic Director Gareth Nicholls, Creative Engagement Director Robbie Gordon, Creative Engagement Producing Assistant Jennifer Galt and Executive Producer/CEO Linda Crooks. This team is ready to push forward with the Traverse mission to inspire creativity for audiences, artists and participants, instilling a lifetime of memorable experiences and empowering a cultural voice for all.

Chris's range of experience brings to the Traverse a new leadership in producing and programming to help us nurture relationships with artists to maintain and develop the national and international reputation of the Traverse as a leading UK theatre and home for new ways of making and sharing work. He will also work with our existing team to deliver on all Traverse goals, trailblazing creativity, developing shared experiences that bring joy, exploring the world around us and connecting with the lives of others.

Chris Lawson said:

“It is a dream of mine to join the Traverse team and contribute to the next exciting chapter in the role of Director of Producing & Programming. The Traverse is a leader in its field and I look forward to working with Artists, companies, communities and of course audiences across Edinburgh, Scotland and beyond. I look forward to bringing audiences and artists together, to share ideas and stage work that inspires excites and provokes conversations about who we are now.”

Gareth Nicholls Traverse Artistic Director said:

“We're thrilled to have Chris join our team and are looking forward to working with him to create a new and exciting programme of work that looks beyond our 60th year towards the next 60 years of the Traverse. Joining the team and myself, Chris will be vital in keeping the Traverse a vibrant creative hub and centre of artistic innovation for audiences and artists alike.”

Chris Lawson's Biography:

Chris is formerly Oldham Coliseum Theatre's Artistic Director and Chief Executive and a proud Trustee of ThickSkin Theatre.

Chris joined Oldham Coliseum from London's Almeida Theatre as Associate Director in 2015. He became the Coliseum's Artistic Director in 2018 and additionally Chief Executive in December 2022.

At the Coliseum, Chris has directed acclaimed productions including: Maxine Peake's Beryl, James Fritz's Four Minutes Twelve Seconds, Martin McDonagh's A Skull in Connemara, Tom Wells' The Kitchen Sink and Jumpers For Goalposts and pantomimes: Jack and the Beanstalk, Aladdin and Robin Hood. Chris also directed Christopher Eccleston and Maxine Peak in excerpts from Dave Johns' stage adaptation of I, Daniel Blake in a script in hand performance for the Coliseum's closing event Encore on 31 March 2023.

His most recent productions outside of Oldham was the international tour of Gypsy Queen by Rob Ward (Emmerson and Ward Productions) and Crave by Sarah Kane (53two, Manchester).

Alongside directing, Chris has overseen Coliseum co-productions with Queens Theatre Hornchurch, Hull Truck, York Theatre Royal and Salisbury Playhouse, launched a number of initiatives and opportunities for theatre makers including the Main House Takeover, Cultivate Festival and the Associate Artists program, developed a number of partnerships with universities and Drama Schools including Rose Bruford, and led the Coliseum's innovative digital output during the pandemic, including a co-commission with HOME, a series of Micro Commissions and interactive online production Whodunnit at the Coliseum? Chris Has programmed and produced a number of innovative seasons, enabling artists and communities to further engage with the Coliseum and commissioned new work, led national tours and co-productions.



