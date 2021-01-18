The Pop-up Palladium Announces New Line-up For Friday 5th February 2021

The Pop-Up Palladium has announced a brand new line-up for their live zoom show on Friday 5th February 2021. Tickets are now on sale via this link.

The line-up includes some of the most amazing stars of puppetry including Louise Gold, Mavis Mayes, Oliver Smart, Hugh Purves and Nod At The Fox.

Running on Zoom, the Pop-Up Palladium is proud to audiences a diversity of performances from one of the world's oldest and loved artforms - puppetry. The line-up is diverse and ranges from comedy to spoken word, marionettes to humanettes, shadow puppets to object puppetry and muppetry! Supported by the Cardiff Animation Festival, each show also includes a behind the scenes talk from industry experts - from the likes of experienced Directors, Puppeteers, Puppet makers and Theatre Makers. It's an experience not to be missed!

The Pop-up Palladium host and puppeteer Emily Morus-Jones said: "My hope is that this event will go some way to keeping struggling performers afloat, give them a bit of hope and inspiration for the future, and help audiences to discover what a wonderful and broad church the world of puppetry really is."

With theatres having been left out in the cold by lockdown easing, and TV productions being slower to start up, it has been an extremely difficult time for puppeteers who usually work in close proximity. The Pop-Up Palladium was conceived as a way to help the industry across the whole spectrum of puppetry showcase their work and learn about the different approaches to this rich and varied art form. Funds raised will be split between the puppeteers performing, utilising the online platform to support artists through these challenging times while theatres and TV productions are just getting back on their feet.

The Pop-Up Palladium has been funded by The Arts Council Wales in addition to being sponsored by The Curious School Of Puppetry, Talk To The Hand Puppets and Ffilm Cymru.