That Science Gang Comes To Take On Edinburgh In 2023

'That Science Gang,' has announced their upcoming show, The Alphabet of Awesome Science, set to captivate audiences of all ages at Underbelly, George Square at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023. Referring to their shows as 'Science Theatre' combining entertainment and education, this unique children's show will take place from August 2nd to 13th, 15th to 20th, and 22nd to 28th, 2023.

Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge, affectionately known as the Word Nerd and the Science Freak, on a thrilling voyage through the alphabet. Prepare to be amazed as great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises. Professor Lexi Con has curated a collection of her favourite words, one for each letter of the alphabet, providing Professor Noel Edge with inspirational jumping-off points for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations. The experiments range from the quirky to the spectacular - including hydrogen-fuelled fireballs, clouds that appear and vanish in an instant, an aluminium pole that shrieks and screams, flying breakfast cereal and a sensational collection of liquid nitrogen effects and explosions. This dynamic duo, with their dad-joke quips and playful pranks, will deliver a performance that is explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating, and yes, even a little gross!

But the excitement doesn't end there! Each show is completely different, as the audience determines the order in which the letters are revealed and explored. With over 43 trillion possible pathways through the show, you'll never experience it the same way twice. Plus, as a bonus twist, the professors are on a race against the clock. Will they make it in time?

The Alphabet of Awesome Science has received widespread acclaim, with a mass of five-star reviews and multiple prestigious awards. Notably, it was honoured with the Science at the Fringe Award at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe Festival and received the Weekly Award for Best Kids and Family Show in both 2021 and 2019. Now having completed multiple sold out performances in Australia the Word Ned and Science Geek from down under are ready to storm Edinburgh!

David Lampard, the Australian children's science television personality and Writer/Director of the production, shared his vision, saying, "We want kids and their accompanying adults and teachers to feel brave enough to embrace their inner geek - to be passionate about the things that excite them!"

That Science Gang aims to leave the audience with a massive smile on their faces, having laughed hard, gasped in awe, and learnt something new. The company's mission is to inspire children to delve into dictionaries, explore scientific experiments, and ignite their curiosity. Countless parents have attested to the show's impact, reinforcing its ability to spark interest and enthusiasm among young minds.

The Alphabet of Awesome Science is the must-see children's show of Edinburgh Fringe 2023 that seamlessly blends science, entertainment, and education. With its wide appeal to families, schools, and word and science enthusiasts, it promises an experience filled with laughter, wonder, and discovery. Tickets can be booked at Click Here.