Teachers Unleashed: Prepare For Laughter as BAD TEACHER Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The Queens of Cups, a dynamic production company known for their innovative and thought-provoking works, has announced the highly anticipated return of their hit comedy, Bad Teacher, to Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 at Underbelly, Bristo Square - Friesian, from August 2 to 13, at 18:50.

Following sold-out runs at EdFringe22 and VAULT23, this outrageous and riotously funny production will once again captivate audiences with its unflinching exploration of the challenges faced by teachers in our current education system.

Written by Erin Holland, an experienced teacher, and brought to life by Grace O'Keefe's expert direction, Bad Teacher takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride through the life of Evie, a 20-something teacher battling the outrageous expectations and pressures of the education system. With a script that is unabashedly funny, unashamedly female, and unflinchingly realistic, the show is a perfect blend of comedy, feminism, and dark humour.

Audiences will be taken on a journey through the school day, culminating in the chaos of Parents Evening. Along the way, they will witness Evie's struggles, triumphs, and hilarious encounters with a colourful cast of characters. This one-woman show delves into themes of mental health, education, growing up, and the challenges faced by teachers, all while offering a sharp critique of the government's role in shaping the educational landscape.

Bad Teacher has garnered critical acclaim for its razor-sharp wit, impeccable performances, and poignant storytelling. With 5-star reviews and an OffFest nomination, the show has left audiences laughing, crying, and reflecting on the importance of supporting both teachers and students. As Theatre Scotland raves, "It's a hilarious reminder that teachers are entirely human, which is an often-forgotten fact by parents, governments, and students themselves."

The Queens of Cups, founded by Grace O'Keefe and Erin Holland, are dedicated to championing new and emerging voices, particularly during these challenging times for the theatre industry. With their matriarchal theatre practice, they continue to push boundaries and create impactful productions that resonate with diverse audiences.

Erin Holland, a dynamic playwright and educator, brings her passion for storytelling to the stage. Her critically acclaimed one-woman play, "Bad Teacher," draws from her teaching experiences, offering witty and insightful reflections on the challenges faced by teachers. Grace O'Keefe, a multi-talented artist and visionary director, merges theatre, film, music, and teaching to create captivating experiences. With a master's degree in Theatre Directing, Grace's diverse work challenges norms and amplifies new voices, solidifying her position as an innovative force in the industry.

The show includes discussions of body hatred, suicide, sex, comic descriptions of bodily injury, depiction of warfare, loud noises, flashing lights, reference to drug use, swearing, and hardcore drum and bass. However, despite its provocative elements, the play ultimately leaves viewers with a deeper understanding of the hardships faced by teachers and the urgent need for greater support.

Join The Queens of Cups at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 for an unforgettable comedy experience that will have you laughing, thinking, and appreciating the incredible work teachers do every day. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here