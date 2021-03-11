Tablespoon Theatre Company Presents Allston James's SMALL TIME PAYBACK

Tablespoon Theatre Company in Glasgow, Scotland, is launching six digital productions of original plays, including Allston James's "Small Time Payback," for its Potluck Festival, March 26-28.

"We see the digital platform as an opportunity to explore the boundaries of theatre rather than a stop-gap until we can put on live shows again," say Tablespoon's organizers. Company members Jessica Paris, Gioia De Martino, Ellie Janes, and Alice Nottage selected 'Small Time Payback' and assigned an international creative team to work virtually on a production that combines performance, animation, and sound.

"I like to approach serious themes via absurdist comedy," says Allston James of his play. "I thought, what if a young school girl who has been ignored by her teacher wants to exact revenge? Why not shrink the miscreant and imprison him in a box of breakfast cereal?"

The play's international cast includes New Yorker Marisa Brau-Reyes, who appeared in James's film 'Negative Is, Negative Does' produced by Kay Adshead at London's Mama Quilla Productions in 2020.

"Small Time Payback" is produced by Ellie Janes and directed by Emma Dunne with Luke Baldwin. The cast features Maya Bryant, Joseph Mann and Tom Zachar. and Lexia Tomlinson. Crew includes sound designer Jack Goodison and visual designer Simin Ma.

Allston James, whose plays have been performed in the UK and America, has twice won the British Theatre Challenge in London and is three-time recipient of the William Broyles Award for Distinguished Playwriting, in 2020 for 'A Hill in Time,' a drama set during the Vietnam War. He resides in New York City and Northern California.

"I'm excited to be working with Tablespoon," James says. "Their edginess and enthusiasm are positively contagious. Everything a playwright wants in partnership."

For tickets (2£) to Tablespoon Theatre's Potluck Festival, go to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tablespoontheatrecompany/493873/