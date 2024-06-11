THE LAST LAUGH Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three of Britain’s all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse – meet in a dressing room. Old friends, comedy colleagues and masters of their craft … together they pass the time, discussing the secret of life, death, and what it means to be funny… really funny!

A homage to three comedy legends and to their craftmanship The Last Laugh is a brand play, new written and directed by the award-winning Paul Hendy. It is based on Hendy’s short film of the same name which won ‘Best Film’ at Manchester Film Festival, ‘Special Audience Award’ at Oxford Film Festival and ‘Best Comedy Drama’ at The Los Angeles Independent Film Festival.

The show stars Edinburgh Fringe legend, Bob Golding, who returns to the festival as Eric Morecambe following his performance as the comedy great in The Olivier Award winning Morecambe by Tim Whitnall, Simon Cartwright, returning to the Fringe as Bob Monkhouse following the 2015 smash hit The Man Called Monkhouse and Damian Williams, who starred in the 2013 naitonal tour Being Tommy Cooper.

Paul Hendy says, ‘I’ve always been fascinated by what makes something, or more importantly someone, funny, I wrote this piece to examine those very questions and to delve into the mechanics and intricacies behind the comedy. For me, and for many others, it seems, memories of watching these comedy greats on television as a family are seminal childhood memories. These heroes who made children, parents and grandparents all howl with laughter became gods to people like me embarking on a career in entertainment. I grew spellbound as I wondered what these three men with very different styles and approaches to comedy would say to each other about the pressure of always having to be funny… of always having to have the last laugh. As this year marks the fortieth anniversary of the deaths of great Tommy Cooper and Eric Morecambe, this play is my love letter to the golden age of comedy.’

