THE KING AND I Opens At The Kings Theatre Glasgow Next Week

The King and I comes to the King's Theatre Glasgow from Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 May 2023.

The multi Tony Award-winning production returns to the King's Theatre following a critically acclaimed Broadway smash-hit run, a sold-out season at the London Palladium and a record-breaking UK and International tour.

Seasoned musical theatre star Annalene Beechey (The King And I UK & International Tour/ Marguerite/ Wicked/Phantom of the Opera) reprises the role of Anna Leonowens, joining Broadway star and film actor Darren Lee (Hackers/Sisters/Chicago/Guys and Dolls) who plays the title role of The King of Siam.

The King and I is a sumptuous, timeless romance from the golden age of musicals boasting one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance.

This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and features a world-class company of talented performers and a full-scale orchestra.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King and I tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Joining Annalene Beechey and Darren Lee is Dean John-Wilson who will reprise his role as Lun Tha, Marienella Phillips who will play Tuptim alongside Cezarah Bonner who returns as Lady Thiang, the King's head wife, Kok-Hwa Lie will play the role of Kralahome, Caleb Lagayan will play Prince Chulalongkorn, Sam Jenkins-Shaw takes the role of Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsay and Maria Coyne will be the Alternate Anna.

The ensemble includes Chi Chan, Jeffrey Chekai, Emily Grace-Ling, Cher Nicolette Ho, Rachel Wang-Hei Lau, Daniel Len, Candy Ma, Rachel MacDougall, Amelia Kinu Muus, Yuki Ozeki, Kitt Pakapom, Prem Rai, Ria Tanaka, Hiromi Toyooka, Jasmine Triadi, Jensen Tudtud, Qinwen Xue and Jason Yang-Westland. Harry Altoft, Dexter Barry, Max Ivemey and Charlie McGuire will play Louis, Anna's son. Bethany Campbell, Coco Bridger, Cody Concha, Ethan Fung, Dulcie-Bella Hackley, Caitlin Lau, Khun Cho Lwin, Angelica Quynh An Nguyen, Tenzin Noryang, Sabri Leonel Puci, Niall Rina, Francis Benedict Sarte, Mia Snowdon, Yuen Zhai and Phoebe Zhao-Welsh will play the Royal children.