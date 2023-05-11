THE KING AND I Opens At The Kings Theatre Glasgow Next Week

Performances run Tuesday 16 â€“ Saturday 20 May 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Will Lead Shakespeare's MACBETH in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Lo Photo 1 Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Will Lead MACBETH
LENA Starring Jon Culshaw and Erin Armstrong Will Debut at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo 2 LENA Starring Jon Culshaw and Erin Armstrong Will Debut at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 3 Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 4 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

The King and I comes to the King's Theatre Glasgow from Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 May 2023.

The multi Tony Award-winning production returns to the King's Theatre following a critically acclaimed Broadway smash-hit run, a sold-out season at the London Palladium and a record-breaking UK and International tour.

Seasoned musical theatre star Annalene Beechey (The King And I UK & International Tour/ Marguerite/ Wicked/Phantom of the Opera) reprises the role of Anna Leonowens, joining Broadway star and film actor Darren Lee (Hackers/Sisters/Chicago/Guys and Dolls) who plays the title role of The King of Siam.

The King and I is a sumptuous, timeless romance from the golden age of musicals boasting one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance.

This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and features a world-class company of talented performers and a full-scale orchestra.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King and I tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Joining Annalene Beechey and Darren Lee is Dean John-Wilson who will reprise his role as Lun Tha, Marienella Phillips who will play Tuptim alongside Cezarah Bonner who returns as Lady Thiang, the King's head wife, Kok-Hwa Lie will play the role of Kralahome, Caleb Lagayan will play Prince Chulalongkorn, Sam Jenkins-Shaw takes the role of Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsay and Maria Coyne will be the Alternate Anna.

The ensemble includes Chi Chan, Jeffrey Chekai, Emily Grace-Ling, Cher Nicolette Ho, Rachel Wang-Hei Lau, Daniel Len, Candy Ma, Rachel MacDougall, Amelia Kinu Muus, Yuki Ozeki, Kitt Pakapom, Prem Rai, Ria Tanaka, Hiromi Toyooka, Jasmine Triadi, Jensen Tudtud, Qinwen Xue and Jason Yang-Westland. Harry Altoft, Dexter Barry, Max Ivemey and Charlie McGuire will play Louis, Anna's son. Bethany Campbell, Coco Bridger, Cody Concha, Ethan Fung, Dulcie-Bella Hackley, Caitlin Lau, Khun Cho Lwin, Angelica Quynh An Nguyen, Tenzin Noryang, Sabri Leonel Puci, Niall Rina, Francis Benedict Sarte, Mia Snowdon, Yuen Zhai and Phoebe Zhao-Welsh will play the Royal children.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

Prizes, Judges And Finalists Revealed For Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer Of The Y Photo
Prizes, Judges And Finalists Revealed For Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer Of The Year

Scottish Young Musicians, Scotland's festival of music competitions, gives young musicians from around the country the chance to compete to win career-enhancing prizes, perform live on a national stage in front of internationally renowned judges, and push their skills like never before.Â 

BRAIN HEMINGWAY To Return To Edinburgh Festival Fringe With A New Script And Updated Stagi Photo
BRAIN HEMINGWAY To Return To Edinburgh Festival Fringe With A New Script And Updated Staging

'Brain Hemingway,' the hit show that was a cult favorite of the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is back this year with a brand-new and improved script.

GERIATRIC MILLENNIAL Comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in August Photo
GERIATRIC MILLENNIAL Comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in August

Dual national. Bisexual. Halfway to death at 41? In her debut Edinburgh Fringe hour, California-born British citizen Liz Guterbock (as seen on Avenue 5, BBC New Comedy Award Nominee and Funny Women Finalist) tries to contain her American enthusiasm as she grapples with ageing and finding a sense of belonging in a rapidly changing world (and body).

Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023 Photo
Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023

Following on from their multi-nominated, award winning 2022 programme, the year-round Edinburgh comedy club offers another pick of the best and most exciting shows around.


More Hot Stories For You

Prizes, Judges And Finalists Revealed For Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer Of The YearPrizes, Judges And Finalists Revealed For Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer Of The Year
BRAIN HEMINGWAY To Return To Edinburgh Festival Fringe With A New Script And Updated StagingBRAIN HEMINGWAY To Return To Edinburgh Festival Fringe With A New Script And Updated Staging
GERIATRIC MILLENNIAL Comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in AugustGERIATRIC MILLENNIAL Comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in August
Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ross Leslie: Unfit For A King (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jay Lafferty: Bahookie (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spontaneous Potter
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/12-6/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Simmons: Quip Off The Mark
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/29-5/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU