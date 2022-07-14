THE GREAT ALMIGHTY GILL Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

In an autobiographical performance, the audience is invited to join Daniel as his family and friends as he eulogises his deceased dad and observes the legendary life of Dave Gill. Through tribute, stand-up and occasional lip-syncing, Daniel remembers his sometimes wonderful, sometimes troubled relationship with his father, a beloved husband, a naturally gifted artist and sometimes misunderstood. The Great Almighty Gill recreates Dave's funeral for a bigger audience than it had, and gives insight into what living with dementia is like for both the person who has it and their family and friends in a one-man performance full of pathos, bathos and gallows humour. New Perspectives recorded a version of The Great Almighty Gill with Daniel as a limited-edition cassette tape in 2021 as part of The Festival of Small Things, and is the first show Angharad Jones will direct for New Perspectives since becoming their Artistic Director at the end of 2021.

Daniel's Dad, Dave, died on 5 November 2015 of complications related to dementia. It was f*cking awful. But the eulogy he gave was brilliant. So brilliant that it deserved a bigger crowd! This is Daniel's way of seeing if, from the molten wreckage of dementia, some humanity, art and wonder can be salvaged.

Director Angharad Jones said, "Daniel is an exceptional actor, writer and stand-up comedian and it's a privilege to bring good old Dave to the stage at Edinburgh Festival as New Perspectives first live touring show since the pandemic. We invite audiences, to gather as family and friends to experience the legendary life and times of Dave through a tour de force autobiographical performance. It's a celebration of a full life, an invitation to remember your loved ones and a deeply entertaining, observational ride through the foibles and flaws of those closest to us".

Daniel Hoffmann-Gill is a writer and actor made in Nottingham who trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. His theatre credit includes Oliver Twist (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Jack and the Beanstalk, Of Mice And Men, The Ashes (all Nottingham Playhouse), Zero (Theatre Absolute), BED (Battersea Arts Centre) and Dreams Come Out To Play (Birmingham Rep/Oxford Playhouse). Daniel's film credits include Universal Pictures' Dolittle and Disney's Alice Through The Looking Glass. His television credit includes The Nevers (HBO), Django (SKY/Canal+), Sherlock, Doctor Who, Emmerdale, Heartbeat (Yorkshire) and Peak Practice (Carlton).

Angharad Jones joined New Perspectives as Artistic Director and CEO in October 2021. Formerly she co-founded Fifth Word where she was joint Artistic Director for 15 years. Productions for Fifth Word include LAVA by James Fritz (Soho Theatre & UK tour) , All the Little Lights by Jane Upton (nominated for Best New Play at the Writers' Guild Awards and for an Off West End Award for Best New Play; joint winner of the George Devine Award);, Amateur Girl by Amanda Whittington and Wreck by Toby Campion. She was also Associate Director on New Perspectives' The Fishermen.

New Perspectives is an East Midlands based company with nearly 50 years' experience of touring high-quality productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls. With a strong rural core, they create productions to fit spaces of any size in order to bring new work that is unexpected and thought-provoking to a wide range of audiences. In 2021, Angharad Jones was appointed as their Artistic Director/CEO. Through the pandemic their series PlacePrints, ranked the UK's 25th most popular fiction podcast (2020) is currently available. Other recent productions have included the internationally successful postcard drama Love From Cleethorpes which reached over 2,400 letterboxes and the release of the Audiobook Voice of The Fire by Alan Moore, marking the 25th anniversary of the Northampton-set book. In November 2021 Angharad Jones directed a sell-out script-in-hand reading of Olivier Award-winning playwright Lucy Kirkwood's new play MARYLAND, with kind permission from The Royal Court, also marking the first live post pandemic performance for Nottingham's Non Such Studios. Previous Edinburgh Fringe hits have included Stage Award-winning The Fisherman and A Fortunate Man.