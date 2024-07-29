THE GHOST OF WHITE HART LANE is Heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scotsman John White was one of the best footballers of 1960s. With skills for passing and ball control combined with his running ability, he could find space off the ball and arrive in the opposition penalty area unexpectedly, earning the nickname "The Ghost" among fans at White Hart Lane.

As well as playing for the Scotland National team (22 appearances and 3 goals) he was part of the 1961 Tottenham Hotspurs team which became the first in the 20th Century to win The Double (The Football League First Division; known as the Premier League since 1992, and the FA cup) and a part of the 1963 team which was the first British team to win a European trophy when they won the 1963 European Cup Winners Cup Final against Atletico Madrid.

His career was cut short when in July 1964, John was struck by lightning and killed at 27 years old.

The Ghost of White Hart Lane is a one man play spanning John's life and his son Rob's journey to discover the man he never met. Taking personal and career highlights, out of time order, to explore from John's humble beginnings, growing up in Musselburgh, just outside Edinburgh, through to football fame and his tragic death. Sharing John's cheeky sense of humour, the play mixes intimate and unique moments with the human experience of grief and loss, comparing parallel times in both men's lives, almost 30 years apart.

Supported by Tottenham Hotspur FC with a Private View Preview in the press conference auditorium at White Hart Lane, The Ghost of White Hart Lane was commissioned by John White's son, Rob White, and is written by playwright Martin Murphy, inspired by events from Rob's life discussed with Murphy and featured in Rob's Sunday Times best seller, The Ghost of White Hart Lane - In Search of My Father the Football Legend, co-written with Julie Welch.

John White was posthumously inducted into the Tottenham Hotspurs Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2005, and 2024 marks 60 years since his death.

Writer Martin Murphy's previous credits include Villain which premiered at Soho Theatre, London before its run at Underbelly Edinburgh. Villain received 4 & 5 star reviews from numerous publications including The Stage and was nominated for an Offie following its London Transfer to the Kings Head.

Martin's recent credits include Midas, Jonny Feathers The Rock & Roll Pigeon & Jury (Park Theatre) Victim (Pleasance & Soho Theatre) & Worlds (VAULT Festival)

Villain & Victim are both published by Bloomsbury Methuen Drama & were directed by Martin & produced by Bruised Sky.

Bruised Sky's recent work includes Thirsty by Steph Martin (VAULT Festival), 4 by Sarah Milton and Dolly by Chantelle Dusette (Park Theatre). Thirsty was nominated for two Offies and 4 is published by Bloomsbury Methuen.

The Ghost of White Hart Lane will be performed at Underbelly Bristo Square (Underground) at 1.25pm from 31st July - 26th August (not 12th).

Tickets can be booked here: https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/event/the-ghost-of-white-hart-lane

