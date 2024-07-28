THE CHRISTENING OF PRINCE IMOGENE Set for Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Christening of Prince Imogene is a one-man show that takes us on his journey to queer joy, through original music and confrontation of the sometimes painful (and somewhat embarrassing) memories that were made along the way. Join as he finds a new theory of love. Raised in LA, based in NYC, Otis Wolodarsky has met his fair share of metrosexuals. Though these men may not understand Otis, Otis understands them. And has loved them. He's learned, he's been burned, he's written a lot of gender theory. He is ready to reupholster your understanding of transness. Trust him, it's not what you think.

In this comedic, dramatic and thought-provoking theatrical work, Otis Wolodarsky makes sense of his transgender awakening through (unrequited) love songs. Weaving between past relationship patterns and current reflections, he pushes through some hard realizations to share with the audience his well-earned insights about identity and love.

Otis Wolodarsky has acted alongside Sigourney Weaver (The Good House, 2021), Laura Dern (Cherry Hill, 2020), and Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana (Infinitely Polar Bear, 2014). A classically-trained pianist and vocalist, he has performed original music at KGB Bar and the Wayland in New York City.

He recently graduated from NYU Gallatin with a focus in Gender Theory Through Storytelling. The Christening of Prince Imogene has its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024, following a preview at the Tank in Manhattan on June 6th, 2024.

Performance information

Venue: theSpace @ Surgeons Hall- Stephenson Theatre (Venue 53)

Dates: Aug 2-10, 12-24

Time: 11:10am (2nd-10th), 11:00 (12th-24th)

Ticket prices: £12 / concessions £11 / £5 for previews (2nd-4th)

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable 18+ (Guideline)

TICKET LINK: https://tickets.thespaceuk.com/event/911:3031/

