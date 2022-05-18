Stellar Quines Theatre Company Announces Return of HACK THE PATRIARCHY Events

Stellar Quines Theatre Company has announced the return of its Hack the Patriarchy events this summer.

The series of open space events aims to reignite, reinvigorate and reinterrogate the conversation about an age-old issue: what impact does the patriarchy have on us in the performing arts sector, both collectively and individually, and how are we going to hack the system?

Hack the Patriarchy is open to all women and people of other marginalised genders who work in the performing arts. The ethos behind the project is to create spaces where conversations can be had about the difficulties faced across the sector, with the aim of building community and galvanising individuals into taking action against the patriarchy.

Stellar Quines began Hack the Patriarchy in 2019 with two sessions at The National Theatre of Scotland's Rockvilla building, before moving online during the COVID pandemic with a sold-out digital event. These conversations were rich and eye opening and have led to Stellar Quines working with the Federation of Scottish Theatre (FST) to create a sexual harassment awareness campaign which will launch this June.

With the long-term aim of turning our industry and society into one built on respect and generosity, Stellar Quines has brought together a kick ass team of inclusive feminists to bring back Hack the Patriarchy in 2022.

Free tickets are available now via Eventbrite for four open space events focusing on Scotland's performing arts sector on 14th and 28th June and 12th and 26th July. Each event will take place at different times of the day, with half online and half in person, to broaden the conversation and make Hack the Patriarchy as accessible to as many people as possible.

These events will be followed by a large open space Hack the Patriarchy event during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, opening the conversation up to an audience of women and other gender diverse people from across the performing arts in the UK and internationally.

The 2022 Hack the Patriarchy events will be facilitated by award-winning theatre maker Julia Taudevin. Julia is writer, director and performer in theatre and screen and one of Scottish theatre's leading feminist voices. She is also a popular educator and a theatre of the oppressed, forum theatre and open space facilitator working on a range of gender, racial and class equality focused projects for well over a decade.

Julia commented:

"I am honoured to be handed the Hack the Patriarchy baton. I have been actively facilitating spaces that explore issues of social justice for a very long time, mostly in contexts outwith the theatre industry but using the tools available to me as a theatre maker to galvanise community and individual action. I am extremely excited by the direction Caitlin is taking the Quines in and feel confident that through the work we will be doing with Hack the Patriarchy we can, through collective action, build a more respectful industry and society."

Julia is joined by Daisy Douglas who is producing the events. Daisy is a multidisciplinary producer, working across performance, engagement and education. Their work is particularly focused around inclusivity, care and collaboration.

Daisy commented:

"Hack The Patriarchy comes at a time where we need to come together once more and continue challenging the oppressive narrative that the patriarchy has developed and encouraged for so many years. There are few people it works for, and I believe a systemic change is possible. I'm really honoured to be a part of this project with some many amazing practitioners, and hope to encourage people to come to the sessions and speak out, particularly if they have previously felt unheard."

Caitlin Skinner, Artistic Director and CEO of Stellar Quines said:

"As we have been coming out of the pandemic you can really feel the hunger for progress within the performing arts sector in Scotland. There is a critical mass of people within the industry who are determined to create change. They have a diverse range of experience, disciplines and context and there is tremendous power in this collective. Hack the Patriarchy aims to harness that power, create spaces for people to organise from the grassroots up and push forward the change that we all want to see. I am really excited about these events and the energy that Julia and Daisy have brought to this next phase of work."

Event details

Open to all women and people of other marginalised genders who work in the performing arts in Scotland:

· Tuesday 14th June - 6-8pm - Pearce Institute, Glasgow

· Tuesday 28th June - 6-8pm - online

· Tuesday 12th July - 12-2pm - The Scottish Storytelling Centre, Edinburgh

· Tuesday 26th July - 12-2pm - online

These events will be followed by a larger open space event in Edinburgh during August. Date and venue to be announced.

Find out more and book your place at stellarquines.co.uk/campaign/hack-the-patriarchy