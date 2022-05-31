Stanley Brooks: I CAN MAKE ME RICH Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut

About 8 years ago, Lewis Dunn (founding member of the 5 star Any Suggestion, Doctor? The Improvised Doctor Who Parody) went for a job interview that promised to take him into the world of "direct marketing." After a hyperactive day of "training" that promised to change his life and make him rich, it revealed an unbelievable and farcical truth - that it was in fact a pyramid scheme, where the poor folk who had been roped in had to convince themselves daily that riches just lay around the corner if they could only sell enough makeup bags off a table in a service station. This incident helped inspire Lewis to create the ultimate motivator, a person who could promise you the stars and deliver the moon - Stanley Brooks.

Since then, Lewis has been developing his stand-up character act on the Northeast circuit, enlightening audiences about the secrets of business and even managing to get a genuine call-back for a series of The Apprentice! He is now ready and is finally making his Edinburgh Festival Fringe Solo Show Debut to bring his interactive, highly silly and hilarious business guidance to the Fringe.

3rd at the Great Yorkshire Fringe 2016

2nd at the Leicester Square New Comedian Awards 2016

2017 BBC New Comedy Awards Heats

Stanley Brooks is here to change your life with one simple question - do you want to be rich?

A highly interactive and satirical show with a silly edge and a heart of gold, Stanley Brooks: I Can Make Me Rich is the antidote to The Apprentice and the salve to The Secret.

Performances run 4th - 28th August (not 15th).

Fringe Listing: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/stanley-brooks-i-can-make-me-rich-1