Special Halloween Programme Announced For October Drive-in Movies

The programme takes place between 29 October and 1 November.

Edinburgh International Film Festival and Unique Events, organisers of Drive-in Movies at Edinburgh Airport, have announced a special Halloween programme for the next four-day outdoor cinema extravaganza, supported by Edinburgh Live, taking place between 29 October and 1 November. Packed-full with scary movies and fright-filled pre-film activities with ghoulish prizes, this special event is the perfect Halloween celebration in a safe, socially-distant environment.

Tickets for the Drive-in Movies - Halloween edition are now on sale at edinburghdrivein.co.uk with another fantastic programme of cinema classics including Ghostbusters, Jaws, The Lost Boys and Halloween alongside family favourites such as E.T., Coco and Jurassic Park.

Following a very successful opening weekend in August which saw over 4,000 people enjoying the event in a safe and family-friendly environment, Drive-in Movies fun continues this October with a scarily fantastic programme of Halloween-themed films and activities.

Edinburgh DJ Stewart Calverto will once again warm-up the crowds as 'Count Calverto' with Halloween-themed sing-along car disco and quizzes with spot prizes. There will also be ghoulish prizes for the best Halloween costumes and best Car-ved Pumpkins displayed on dashboards.

Edinburgh's Drive-in Movies truly is the place to go for Halloween fun this year!

Audiences are being asked to vote on social media on their Fright Night Favourite horror film for the late Sunday slot: Alfred Hitchcock's iconic Psycho (1960), John Carpenter's sci-fi horror The Thing (1982), William Friedkin's supernatural The Exorcist (1973) or Wes Craven's first of the slasher series, Scream (1996). To cast a vote, check out Edinburgh International Film Festival's poll on Twitter and Facebook.

