Sir James MacMillan's The Cumnock Tryst Wins Royal Philharmonic Society Award

Sir James MacMillan's festival, The Cumnock Tryst, has won a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Award in the Concert Series and Events category! The prize was presented at an awards ceremony at London's Battersea Arts Centre last night and recognised the Tryst's success in shining a light on local musicians as equals to its international visiting artists.

Sir James MacMillan, the Cumnock Tryst's founder and Artistic Director, said:

"To have achieved this international recognition after only a few years is astonishing for me. The whole development of The Cumnock Tryst has been a labour of love for all of us involved, and a source of great delight and pride as it has evolved. The encouragement and help we have received from our audiences, volunteers, local schools, East Ayrshire Council and all our supporters and friends has been consistently wonderful.

"We have huge aspirations for how to build the Tryst and cultivate our strengths and activities in the coming years. It will be a pleasure to proceed on this ongoing journey with an RPS Award as recognition at this early stage."

Full details of the other award winners can be found here: https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/rps_today/news/winners-announced-at-the-2019-rps-awards





