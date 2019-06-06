Sheila Atim Brings First Written Play To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Olivier award-winning actor Sheila Atim (The Old Vic's Girl From The North Country) will bring her first-ever written play Anguis to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 31st July to 26th August at 3:00pm at the Gilded Balloon, Dining Room.

And they said that the walls had the stone of a heartbreak

And the soles of my shoes would be torn and it would take

All the hands of the world to bind them and hold them

Written by Sheila and directed by Lucy Jane Atkinson (Vault Festival and Trafalgar Studios A Hundred Words For Snow), Anguis is set in a broadcast recording studio where an interview exploring alternatives to popular truth takes place between two women, the great pharaoh Cleopatra and contemporary virologist, Kate. The conversation unpacks the common myth of Cleopatra's "death by asp , and as they explore Cleo's story, the reality of Kate's own past is also called into question.

Told through a blend of theatre and original music, the play explores the complexities of womanhood and our shared responsibility to seek out the truth. Produced by Avalon and BBC Arts.





