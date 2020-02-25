Seven Shows Join Underbelly's 2020 Fringe Line-up

Today Underbelly announces 7 new shows being herded into its Fringe line up in 2020. Expect maximum amoosment from sell-out comedy stars, alongside unmissable magic from kids' entertainment icons.

Irish comedian Jason Byrne brings comedy chaos to the Fringe this year with his show Jason Byrne: Audience Precipitation. Jason has learnt over the past few years that we all need to "play" a bit more in our lives and with this in mind, he'll do what he does best and connect with the audience in a way no other comic can. Get ready for moosive amounts of hilarity as Jason has audience members on the edge of their seats and sometimes on stage.

If you are looking to keep your little ones entertained this Fringe, look no further than McEwan Hall, where the late Judith Kerr's beloved cat Mog appears in the Scottish Premiere of a lively and enchanting adaptation by The Wardrobe Ensemble. Mog The Forgetful Cat serves up timeless tales of family and friendship with songs, live music and a menagerie of creatures little and large. Join Mog and the Thomases on a journey through one year in the life of a really remarkable cat with a less than remarkable memory.

Another legend of the children's entertainment scene and must see for younger audiences (and the young at heart) is Louis Pearl aka the Amazing Bubble Man. Presenting an hour of breath-taking bubbles, comedy and tricks which have been thrilling audiences around the world for over three decades, prepare to have all your bubble myths burst as Louis brings everything from square bubbles to rocket bubbles back to George Square.

Returning for 2020 Edinburgh Comedy AllStars will resume its Friday and Saturday night slot at Underbelly George Square. Featuring the biggest and brightest comedians at the Edinburgh Fringe, this best-in-show is a one-stop shop for your comedy fix, right in the beating heart of the festival. Previous performers have included Danny Bhoy, Tommy Tiernan, Mark Watson, John Bishop, Jason Manford, Suzi Ruffell, Jason Byrne, Joel Dommett, Nina Conti, Phil Wang, Kiri Pritchard McLean and David O'Doherty and with every show sold out since 2017 it's a moost see!

Described as the 'best wild night out' (Scotland on Sunday) at the festival, Spank! returns for an incredible 17th year with hilarious hosts, big belly laugh comedians and gratuitous nudity - what more could you want?! Showcasing the most exciting comedy and cabaret on the Fringe it is udderly unmissable.

Following a total sell-out run of his 2019 show, Milo McCabe's moustached alter ego returns to Bristo Square with Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy'd! featuring more side splitting stand up. Described as "one of the most accomplished and enjoyably daft character comics on the circuit today" (Wee Review 2019) 2019 FRINGE WORLD Best Comedy nominee and Comedy Weekly Award winner Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy'd! is sure to have you in stitches.

And the final addition to the Underbelly herd at this time is comedian Patrick McPherson who returns to Edinburgh with The Man revamped, a "ferociously funny" hour of sketch and character comedy exploring the role of masculinity in today's society. After a sold out run at the Fringe 2019, where it received exclusively 5-star reviews, The Man revamped comes highly recommended.

For tickets and more information, visit underbellyedinburgh.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You