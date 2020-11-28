Scottish National Jazz Orchestra Presents Livestreamed Concert 'SNJO 25 Jazz: Past, Present, Future'

Scottish National Jazz Orchestra will present a special livestreamed concert in honor of its 25th anniversary, titled SNJO 25 Jazz: Past, Present, Future.

The concert takes pace on 5 December, 2020 at 2:30pm GMT. It will be streamed from Perth Concert Hall.

he SNJO celebrates 25 years of top-quality music-making, drawn from almost 100 years of jazz and the classical and Scottish traditions.

Poets of words, as well as of notes and of instruments, have contributed to the SNJO's extensive repertoire. From Robert Burns to Mozart, from Edwin Morgan to Mary Lou Williams and from Count Basie to Glasgow's poet of the tenor saxophone, Bobby Wellins, the inspiration has flowed onto recordings and stages across Scotland, the UK, Europe, Japan and the U.S.

Get your ticket here.

The music in this single set live stream represents our quarter-century in microcosm. Hear award-winning soloists Anoushka Nanguy and Liam Shortall and talented young arranger Kieran MacLeod expressing themselves through works by master composers Frank Loesser, Duke Ellington, Mary Lou Williams, and Charlie Parker as the ensemble upholds a reputation that began by local word of mouth and has spread into global recognition.

