Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottish Government to Distribute £65m to the Arts and Culture Sectors

pixeltracker

Before Christmas, the government announced an initial £21 million in support for the sector, and has since confirmed an additional £44 million.

Jan. 6, 2022  

The Scottish Government has announced the emergency grants it will be distributing to the culture sector following the shutdown of hundreds of venues, shows and events, The Scotsman reports.

Before Christmas, the government announced an initial £21 million in support for the sector, and has since confirmed an additional £44 million. £31.5 million is being allocated to venue and cultural businesses, with £2 million going to national companies such as Scottish Ballet. The live events sector will get £19.8 million.

Individual performers and other freelances will be able to apply for help from a £10 million support fund. Finally, £1.7 million has been set aside for museums, galleries and heritage attractions.

Read more on The Scotsman.


Related Articles View More Scotland Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Logo Beanie
Ain't Too Proud Logo Beanie
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Warning Tee
Warning Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dance Illusionist Troupe MOMIX Returns With Their Newest Creation, Alice
  • Broadway Touring Production of WAITRESS Comes to Thousand Oaks in January
  • Comedy Veteran Tom Papa is Coming to the Scherr Forum
  • DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Comes To Thousand Oaks