Scottish Government to Distribute £65m to the Arts and Culture Sectors

The Scottish Government has announced the emergency grants it will be distributing to the culture sector following the shutdown of hundreds of venues, shows and events, The Scotsman reports.

Before Christmas, the government announced an initial £21 million in support for the sector, and has since confirmed an additional £44 million. £31.5 million is being allocated to venue and cultural businesses, with £2 million going to national companies such as Scottish Ballet. The live events sector will get £19.8 million.

Individual performers and other freelances will be able to apply for help from a £10 million support fund. Finally, £1.7 million has been set aside for museums, galleries and heritage attractions.

Read more on The Scotsman.