Scottish Government Bans Large Crowds at Events For Additional Six Weeks

Large-scale crowds will be banned at cultural events in Scotland for another six weeks, The Scotsman reports.

The new government guidelines also state that live entertainment is banned in all hospitality areas where food and drink is being served, including hotels, pubs, and beer gardens.

Audience numbers will be pegged at up to 200 for all indoor events and 1,000 for outdoor events planned in Scotland until the end of June. In June, the numbers may be increased to 400 and 2,000 respectively, if the easing of wider restrictions to "level zero" remains on track.

No details have been announced about the size of crowds that will be permitted from July onwards.

"As further evidence of the impact of events on the pandemic becomes available, we intend to provide further information - on or before June 7 - about how the events sector will be able to operate after the move to level zero."A government spokeswoman said: "We are reviewing physical distancing and an announcement of the outcome is due ahead of the planned move to level one on June 7.

"Physical distancing has been an important tool for controlling the virus, but we will only have this in place as long as is necessary."

