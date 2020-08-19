Scottish Ballet Reschedules THE NUTCRACKER

The tour will be presented in 2021/22.

The Scottish Ballet has announced the postponement of its upcoming winter tour of The Nutcracker.

Due to the ongoing restrictions around maintaining social distancing the ballet has, in consultation with the touring theatres, made the decision to reschedule the tour to 2021/22.



Performances in all six tour cities will be rescheduled, and box office staff are now in the process of contacting ticket buyers to transfer their tickets.

