STAMPTON COMEDY NIGHT Heads To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Stamptown isn't just a late-night variety show; it's a seismic shift in the landscape of live comedy entertainment, a full-throttle plunge headfirst into a world where chaos reigns supreme. This Fringe success story is back for another run - this time in the 750-seater Pleasance Grand for 7 nights only. Catch Stamptown while you can at the Fringe, so you can say "I liked them before they were global superstars" ... before they inevitably go stratospheric.

An anarchic celebration of all things chaos, clown, and comedy, led by the irrepressible "bad boy of clown", Zach Zucker, this late-night spectacle continues to showcase the most electrifying alternative performers from around the globe. The show has sold out runs at Netflix Is A Joke, Just for Laughs, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, SXSW, Glastonbury, Leicester Square Theatre, New York City, Los Angeles, and London. Zach's alter-ego, and Stamtown Maître d' Jack Tucker had a sellout 2024 Off-Broadway run in New York with his show Jack Tucker: Standup Comedy Hour. And his forthcoming run at Soho Theatre is set to do the same.

Inside the midst of Stamptown, characters and sketches are not just performed, but intricately woven into a narrative tapestry that is the Stamptown universe. Each performer brings a unique flavour to this comedic feast. If you're not at the table, you won't get a taste, but if you are; you'll be hooked.

Stamptown is a community, a movement, and a testament to the power of entertainment to transcend stereotypes and boundaries. Each show is a literal once-in-a-lifetime experience on rollerskates. Stamptown is a world unto itself where legends are born, friendships are forged, and comedy is elevated as an art form. Don't miss your chance to witness history in the making, and brace yourself - Stamptown is about to take the world by storm. You'll want to be there to tell the tale.

Stamptown Comedy Night will be performed at Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) at 11.15pm on August 3rd, 15-17th, and 22nd-24th.

Tickets can be booked here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/stamptown-comedy-night

