SOUTHERN FRIED Returns For One Night Only

American roots music fans can rekindle the spirit of Perth's popular Southern Fried Festival at two special gigs on Saturday 30 July. The award-winning festival hasn't taken place since summer 2018, but organisers are set to delight Southern Fried's loyal following with this exclusive one-night edition of the event.

Festival Director Andy Shearer, Creative Director of Contemporary Music at Horsecross Arts, the creative organisation and charity behind Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre, said:

"Whilst it hasn't been possible to stage a full weekend festival this summer, we didn't want to let another year go by without giving the Southern Fried family a chance to gather again, even just for one night, as so many people are clearly champing at the bit to come back to Perth.

Scotland Sings Nanci Griffith, the show we put together for Celtic Connections this January was such a success, that we - and all the artists involved - jumped at the opportunity to restage it. Nanci was an iconic artist and sadly passed away last year. She had a particular affinity with Scottish (and Irish) audiences and headlined our first ever Southern Fried back in 2008.

It wouldn't be Southern Fried without a late show and the Nanci concert will be followed by a gig in the Joan Knight Studio in Perth Theatre with festival and local favourite Katie Whittaker and the brilliant blues and reggae fusion of Errol Linton. We can't wait to see old friends and make some new ones this summer."

Scotland Sings Nanci Griffith in Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 30 July features some of Scotland's very best singers and musicians including Kirsten Adamson, James Grant, Jill Jackson, Karen Matheson, Dean Owens, Lisa Rigby and Emily Smith, who join Musical Director Stuart Nisbet and a brilliant band to perform Griffith's literate, emotionally complex songs. Seamlessly blending folk, country and vintage rock'n'roll influences, Nanci Griffith's lyrics and music were often informed by her passionate social and political concerns.

Following on from the concert, audiences can wander over to Perth Theatre for a Late & Southern Fried standing gig in Perth Theatre's Joan Knight Studio featuring Southern Fried favourite Katie Whittaker and award-winning Brixton-born singer-songwriter Errol Linton. Described as 'the finest blues and reggae harmonica player in Europe', Errol Linton's introspective soul and quiet countenance belies the mighty and passionate performer he is, especially in the company of his truly exceptional band. Perth's own Katie Whittaker is a hugely talented singer-songwriter and a firm Southern Fried favourite. After many years with Americana rockers Red Pine Timber Co and her superb tributes to Etta James and Bessie Smith, she is now setting out as a solo artist, playing her own excellent songs with her top-class band.

Tickets to Scotland Sings Nanci Griffith in Perth Concert Hall and Late & Southern Fried with Errol Linton and Katie Whittaker in Perth Theatre's Joan Knight Studio on Saturday 30 July are available online www.horsecross.co.uk; in person and on 01738 621031 at Perth Theatre Box Office between 10am and 4pm.