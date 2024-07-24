SORRY (I BROKE YOUR ARMS AND LEGS) Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically-acclaimed collective Maybe You Like It will present their brand-new comedy Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs) at the Pleasance Courtyard at the Edinburgh Fringe this August. Written and performed by rising star James Akka, Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs) tells the story of a 12-year-old forced to apologise for breaking the arms and legs of another student in the race to become head boy. Told with Maybe You Like It’s signature fast-paced comedy, this increasingly meta-theatrical series of PowerPoints, songs, and dioramas explores the awkward pain of approaching adolescence when queer identity is less of a priority than your biology homework.

Preceding an autumn tour of last year's fringe success Pleading Stupidity in the South West, this talented young comedy force returns to Pleasance once again to bring their mile-a-minute hilarity to Edinburgh audiences. Maybe You Like It, finalists for the 2023 Charlie Hartill award, have this year been awarded the Keep It Fringe Fund for work that represents the ‘defiant spirit of the Fringe’.

Akka says, “I can’t wait to perform a full hour of Sam. He’s a loving outlet for all the most insane ways I behaved at 12, an age that is very weird, and very funny. I hope audiences see themselves in the character, but not too much, because that’d be scary.”

Producer Elspeth Barron says "Sorry tells a compelling coming-of-age story in vivid comic sans. We’ve kept all the ingredients of a Maybe You Like It show but taken it in a daring new direction."

