SON OF DYKE Comes To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Ellie Keel Productions today announce the world première of Jordan Wallers' Son of Dyke. The production, directed by Anna Fox, runs at the Edinburgh Festival from 1 to 11 August, following a short run at The Vaults under the title The D Word earlier this year.

'Like Jesus, I have lesbian parents. Most people don't seem to realise that Joseph was actually a woman, a very successful lady carpenter.'

Jordan Waller was born of lesbian parents in 1992. When one of his birth mothers died, he had an existential crisis. This show is the true story of his hunt for his biological father, even though by law he is not allowed to find out who he is.

A fearless, funny, and deeply autobiographical one-man comedy show.

Jordan Waller said today, "I'm a gay sperm donor baby with a dead lesbian parent. Join me on a journey to find my biological father and lose yourself in a world of daddies, dicks and dykes."

Son of Dyke marks Jordan Waller's stage debut. For television his credits include as series regular Lord Alfred Paget in Victoria. For film, his credits include Darkest Hour and Love & Friendship. His writing credits include the films The Outback and Off the Rails, which he also starred in.

Anna Fox directs. Her recent production of Mancoin won a VAULT Festival Origins Award for outstanding new work. Her other directing work includes Guess How Much I Love You (UK and international tour), Poppies and A Foreign Field (Fortune Theatre), Revelations (Hen and Chickens), Just So Stories, The Little Prince (Momentum), Two Roads (VAULT Festival), Kidnapped (UK tour), Ghosts (Greenwich Theatre), Jessie Cave's Bookworm (Underbelly, UK tour), Dinner (Burton Taylor Studio Theatre, C Venues). She has worked as Resident and Recast Director at Matilda the Musical and Head of New Work at Selladoor Worldwide, and has been Dramaturg on over twenty shows, including Diner with Oscar-winner Barry Levinson and Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow. She has also adapted a number of children's stories for the stage, including Just So Stories and Guess How Much I Love You

Box Office: http://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/whats-on/hotter





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You