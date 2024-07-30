SHEEPS Heads To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You learn it young. You know it as well as you know your own name. The cow goes moo. The dog goes dog. And the SHEEPS boys? Well, they go straight to the top!

It's SHEEPS' first new show in six years and tickets are going fast. And they wrote this before tickets went on sale. If you don't wanna hear your friends crying about how the show was too funny, and be forced to self-flagellate because you missed out, then you know what to do. You've been warned. You know the risks going in.

Following five sketch show hours, one best-of show, and six years of individual successes on TV, beloved Fringe cult hit sketch trio SHEEPS return with a bang to the stage, to Fringe, and to their first love, live comedy. They've been having a great time working/ writing/ acting on screen, but nothing beats the white hot flaming excitement of a Fringe run.

These three cult favourites are back to hang out with The Giggle Bunch - as they affectionately call their audiences and have also named this show. Fans both old and (ideally) new, will get to see them in person, up close, IRL, for real, in the flesh and literally exactly life-sized.

If you are already a dyed-in-the-wool fan, then all you need to know is that this show is very much peak SHEEPS, as you know and love them. But they may have added some Dad-based content.

And if you're new to SHEEPS then they can't wait to welcome you into their world.

Sheeps: The Giggle Bunch (That's Our Name For You) will be performed at Pleasance Dome (Pleasance 2) at 8pm on 31st July - 25th August (not 17th). Tickets can be booked here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/sheeps-the-giggle-bunch-that-s-our-name-for-you

