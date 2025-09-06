Review: WALLACE, Oran Mor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wallace is the first play in the A Play, A Pie and A Pint Autumn/Winter 2025 season. It is a co-production with Raw Material and is co-presented with the Traverse Theatre.

A conversation in the pub about the historical accuracy of the William Wallace story turns into a deep dive into Scottish history and what it means to be Scottish. Dave Hook is Scotsman, a man who believes he is descended from Wallace himself. Manasa Tagica is his English friend who also portrays a range of historical figures. Patricia Panther takes on the burden of the underrepresented women of Scottish history.

Written by Rob Drummond and Dave Hook and directed by Orla O’Loughlin, Wallace is a whirlwind piece of storytelling told through original hip hop music. Gillian Argo’s design gives the feel of an arena concert and creates an electrifying atmosphere.

Who was William Wallace? Did he even exist? Wallace looks at what this story means to people of Scotland and whether or not it holds up under scrutiny as a heroic tale of triumph. It’s a fascinating take with brilliant performances from the three performers. The script is witty and packs a punch- with an impressive amount of swearing for lunchtime theatre.

Yet again, A Play, A Pie and A Pint and Raw Material are at the forefront of producing exciting and inventive theatre in Scotland.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

