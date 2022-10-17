Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: THE GOLDEN RAGE, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Review of The Golden Rage at Oran Mor as part of the A Play, A Pie and a Pint season

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  
Review: THE GOLDEN RAGE, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Review: THE GOLDEN RAGE, Oran Mor, Glasgow

The latest offering in the autumn season of A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Glasgow's Oran Mor is The Golden Rage which is written and directed by Johnny McKnight.

In the Golden Age of Hollywood, men dominate the industry but there are two women who wield some power over them. Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons are gossip columnists who have the power to built up the latest starlet and are never afraid to take actresses down. They are open to being bribed by directors for good publicity but are they actually as in control as they think?

Starring Helen Logan and Dani Heron, the performers take on a variety of roles alongside Hedda and Louelle which has great comedic effect. There is some truly excellent writing with regards to the abuse of power from men in the film industry and the play balances the serious with some killer lines. Some of the language is a little colourful for a Monday lunchtime but it works well and brings a cheeky charm.

It's not all straightforward and The Golden Rage takes some twists, resoluting in a pretty unpredictable piece of theatre. With McKnight's trademark wit, The Golden Rage doesn't shy away from tough topics while remaining thoroughly entertaining.




From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: LA PERFORMANCE, Tron Theatre, GlasgowReview: LA PERFORMANCE, Tron Theatre, Glasgow
October 15, 2022

Two actors, Her (Emmanuelle Laborit) and Him (Ramesh Meyyappan) rehearse backstage for a performance. When the curtain goes up, a clown and the woman the clown adores perform the rehearsed routines. But things go wrong. They argue. Who is it arguing though? Her and Him or their characters?
Review: THE CHER SHOW, Festival Theatre EdinburghReview: THE CHER SHOW, Festival Theatre Edinburgh
October 12, 2022

Music icon turned Hollywood royalty, the Grammy®, Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning Queen of re-invention has conquered it all. It’s now time to turn back time with this fiercely fabulous kick-ass new musical, from the writer of Jersey Boys.
Interview: Christina Bianco Talks LIZA WITH A ZInterview: Christina Bianco Talks LIZA WITH A Z
October 11, 2022

BWW catches up with Christina Bianco to chat about bringing Liza With a Z to the Clapham Grand this month.
Review: 549: SCOTS OF THE SPANISH CIVIL WAR, Tron TheatreReview: 549: SCOTS OF THE SPANISH CIVIL WAR, Tron Theatre
October 9, 2022

In a small pub in Prestonpans, East Lothian, four millennials are told a story. The true story of four local miners who, 86 years ago, travelled from the streets of Prestonpans to the valleys of Spain. They gave up everything that was familiar: for a land that was not; for a people they had never met; and for a cause they believed was right.
Review: SOUTH PACIFIC, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: SOUTH PACIFIC, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
October 6, 2022

Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck reprise their roles from the Chichester Festival Theatre production, and lead a sensational cast of over thirty including Rob Houchen, Joanna Ampil and Sera Maehara. Featuring a full orchestra, this ravishing musical is set to be the must-see theatrical event of the year.