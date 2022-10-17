Review: THE GOLDEN RAGE, Oran Mor, Glasgow

The latest offering in the autumn season of A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Glasgow's Oran Mor is The Golden Rage which is written and directed by Johnny McKnight.

In the Golden Age of Hollywood, men dominate the industry but there are two women who wield some power over them. Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons are gossip columnists who have the power to built up the latest starlet and are never afraid to take actresses down. They are open to being bribed by directors for good publicity but are they actually as in control as they think?

Starring Helen Logan and Dani Heron, the performers take on a variety of roles alongside Hedda and Louelle which has great comedic effect. There is some truly excellent writing with regards to the abuse of power from men in the film industry and the play balances the serious with some killer lines. Some of the language is a little colourful for a Monday lunchtime but it works well and brings a cheeky charm.

It's not all straightforward and The Golden Rage takes some twists, resoluting in a pretty unpredictable piece of theatre. With McKnight's trademark wit, The Golden Rage doesn't shy away from tough topics while remaining thoroughly entertaining.