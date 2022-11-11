Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Review of The Book of Mormon at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow
The Book of Mormon is a musical about two Mormon missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try and recruit new members of the church. Elder Price (Robert Colvin) is completely devout and can't hide his despair at being paired with Elder Cunningham (Conner Peirson). With book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon has a reputation for being pretty outrageous.
On their way to Uganda, Elder Cunningham's family warn Elder Price that their son Arnold has a tendency to make things up to make people like him. When Elder Price starts to question his own purpose in the faith, Arnold steps in and persuades the villagers to convert based on lies rooted in pop culture.
The Book of Mormon is often a musical I would recommend to people who think they don't like musicals. It's stellar reputation and creative team seems to draw in a new crowd and the dark humour certainly appeals to many. If you're familiar with the show creators and their other work, you'll know that this isn't a show for the faint-hearted or easily offended.
What makes The Book of Mormon so special is that alongside a wickedly hilarious script- it's a damn good musical. Many of the songs have taken inspiration from classic musical theatre and numbers like "Believe" and "Tomorrow Is A Latter Day" are the kind that will stick in your head for days afterwards. Aviva Tulley takes on a slightly more serious role as Nabulungi, a young woman who is keen to join the faith after a better life has been promised to her. While the group numbers are fun ("Turn It Off" being another highlight) it is Tulley's "Sal Tlay Ka Siti" and "Baptize Me" that really stand out.
The language is strong, the script is jaw-droppingly offensive and the performances are excellent. The Book of Mormon is drawing a fresh crowd to the theatre and I reckon a full-house standing ovation ensures they will return.
