Review: SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs until 7 January 2024

By: Dec. 08, 2023

The King's Theatre pantomime is widely regarded as "the" panto in Glasgow. This year's offering is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs written by Alan McHugh

Kicking things off is the utterly magical Darren Brownlie as The Man In The Mirror, introducing us to the backstory of the Queen Cranachan (Liz Ewing) and the town of Glaswegia. It's the eve of Snow White (Blythe Jandoo)'s 21st birthday and she is due to become Queen. Her stepmother won't let anything get in the way of her throne and casts a spell on Snow White's Nurse Bella (Elaine C Smith) and best friend Muddles (Johnny Mac) to get them to kill her.

In the woods, Snow White meets Prince Calum (Christopher Jordan-Marshall) and the pair become infatuated with each other- much to Muddles' dismay! When they learn of the Queen's plan they decide to hide Snow White in the woods with the magnificent seven, a group of miners who are air bnb-ing their spare room.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs manages to break panto norms and find room for both the comedy and a storyline. Over the last few years Elaine C Smith, Johnny Mac and Darren Brownlie have established themselves as quite the comedic trio and have the audience of all ages in stitches. 

The King's panto never holds back on the spectacle. From stunning sets and amazing costumes to the Act One showstopper- you can't help but feel the magic of it all. As this is one of the bigger pantomimes in the area, it could run the risk of not having the same impact with engagement but this show is designed so that someone at the back of the gallery can have the same experience as someone in the front stalls. 

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a glittery extravaganza packed with entertainment for all ages delivered by a fantastic cast.

Photo credit: Richard Campbell




Review: SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS, King's Theatre, Glasgow
