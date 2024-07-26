Sam Bailey to Star In NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL at The King's Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The King's Theatre in Glasgow will host the Scottish premiere of NOW That's What I Call A Musical in 2025 and are delighted to announce that Sam Bailey will star as April). NOW That's What I Call A Musical is a brand-new British musical touring the UK and Ireland written by award-winning comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood.

Sam joins the previously announced Nina Wadia, who will star as Gemma as well as array of special guest stars playing themselves at certain performances and singing the songs that made them NOW icons. Casting for Glasgow is yet to be announced.

Sam Bailey received her first big break as a singer-songwriter when she won The X Factor in 2013. Her debut single, Skyscraper, instantly became a commercial success making the coveted Christmas number one spot in 2013. Consequently, the single was released in a physical format alongside some of her most memorable X Factor performances. Her debut album The Power of Love was also number one in the British charts in March 2014 and, in support of the album, Bailey went on her first headline tour in January and February 2015. Her second album Sing My Heart Out was released in 2016. Her theatre work includes Mamma Morton in Chicago (UK tour), Betty Simpson in Fat Friends the Musical (UK tour), Vampires Rock (UK tour), Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast (UK tour and London Palladium) and most recently Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (UK tour).

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That's What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more.

It's Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham 2009 and it's the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

The creative team will include Set and Costume Design by Tom Rogers & Toots Butcher, Musical Supervision and Arrangements by Mark Crossland, Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell, Sound Design by Adam Fisher, Wigs & Hair Design by Sam Cox, Associate Direction by Guy Woolf, Associate Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Associate Sound Design by Ollie Durrant and Casting by Annelie Powell CDG.

NOW is produced by ROYO, Universal Music UK, SONY Music Entertainment and Mighty Village.

