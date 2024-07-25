Erin Farrington to Present THINK BETTER at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you feeling stressed out, burned out, ugly, and poor? Do you think you should be making more money, working harder, being hotter, etc? Well, Erin Farrington has the solution, and it is this: Just stop feeling and thinking that way!

Manifestation seminars are, like, the next big thing, and Erin is probably qualified to lead one - like, for sure, right? Join the delightful, lightly deluded, and totally self-certified Erin as she #manifests her way through meditation tutorials and Tarot readings - potentially learned from TikTok! - and leads the audience to develop self-improvement mantras that definitely will/ totally could change their lives.

Think Better is an audience-interactive manifestation seminar that is life-affirming, quirky, and only slightly delulu, that aims to help audiences develop the absolutely rock-solid self-confidence of a privileged rich girl - without even needing your dad's credit card!

Erin's characters are heightened to the point of surreal, but performed with an earnest vulnerability that often makes audiences believe she is real ... or at least that she might be real. Hang on, is she real?

Her keen observations of humanity bring a level of verisimilitude even in the ridiculous. She has over 7.1 million likes on TikTok and is a fan favourite as the endearingly overwhelmed stage manager character from Fringe cult-hit clown cabaret Stamptown. Erin's unique brand of warm, sweet, and gently chaotic character comedy has been honed over almost a decade as a senior cast member at Asylum Improv in New York and Boston.

Erin will lead the audience on a journey of self-discovery each night, as audience participation and improvisation uncover various parts of the path to enlightenment. Playful breaks from script stretch her comedic skills and keep audiences on their toes, but her expert embodiment of her character and her enthusiastic commitment to silliness mean that it never feels uncontrolled.

Erin is a comedic actor and improviser based in Boston. She is an alum of the Improv Asylum mainstage casts in both Boston and New York. Erin is currently touring her two-person show, Erin & Ceara's Secret Show, in LA, New York, and beyond. She is also performing original characters in the Edinburgh Fringe show 'Stamptown Comedy Night' this summer. She has over 300k followers across social media platforms and over the past year, Erin's online content has been featured by E! News, People, and - most importantly - Jennifer Gardner.

Erin Farrington: Think Better: Manifesting Money, Real Estate, And Hot People will be performed at Pleasance Courtyard from 1st August - 25th August.

