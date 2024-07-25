Photos: In Rehearsal for I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Edinburgh Fringe

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE plays at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 2 – 24 August.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre invite you to take a look into rehearsals with a series of photographs for their first production to be presented at Edinburgh Fringe, I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT NOW CHANGE. See photos from rehearsal.
The show, directed by Karl Steele and featuring Megan Carole, Sarah Pearson, Bradley Walwyn and Sam Willison, with musical direction by Nick Allen is one of the longest-running off-Broadway revues in history and will be presented as a brand-new production by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre at theSpaceUK, Surgeon’s Hall.
Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE plays at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 2 – 24 August. The production explores modern relationships in all their forms.
Photo Credit: Graeme Braidwood
Megan Carole
Megan Carole, Sam Willison and Sarah Pearson
Sarah Pearson
Bradley Walwyn, Sam Willison and Karl Steele
Sam Willison
Bradley Walwyn, Megan Carole
Bradley Walwyn, Sarah Pearson, Karl Estele
Bradley Walwyn, Megan Carole, Sam Willison and Sarah Pearson
Bradley Walwyn, Karl Steele, Sam Willison
Bradley Walwyn, Sam Willison
Bradley Walwyn, Megan Carole
