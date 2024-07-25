Photos: In Rehearsal for I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wolverhampton Grand Theatre invite you to take a look into rehearsals with a series of photographs for their first production to be presented at Edinburgh Fringe, I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT NOW CHANGE. See photos from rehearsal.

The show, directed by Karl Steele and featuring Megan Carole, Sarah Pearson, Bradley Walwyn and Sam Willison, with musical direction by Nick Allen is one of the longest-running off-Broadway revues in history and will be presented as a brand-new production by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre at theSpaceUK, Surgeon’s Hall.

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE plays at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 2 – 24 August. The production explores modern relationships in all their forms.

Photo Credit: Graeme Braidwood



Megan Carole

Megan Carole, Sam Willison and Sarah Pearson

Sarah Pearson

Bradley Walwyn, Sam Willison and Karl Steele

Sam Willison

Bradley Walwyn, Megan Carole

Bradley Walwyn, Sarah Pearson, Karl Estele

Bradley Walwyn, Megan Carole, Sam Willison and Sarah Pearson

Bradley Walwyn, Karl Steele, Sam Willison

Bradley Walwyn, Sam Willison

Bradley Walwyn, Megan Carole

