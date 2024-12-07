Review: SLEEPING BEAUTY, Adam Smith Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This year's pantomime at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy is Sleeping Beauty which is written by Fraser Boyle and directed by Mairi Cowieson.

The King and Queen are delighted to have a beautiful baby girl but the wicked Carabosse (Lorraine Graham) puts a curse on the baby that means if she pricks her finger on a spindle before her 18th birthday, she'll fall asleep for 100 years.

It's nearly Aurora's 18th birthday and she's been kept hidden away since the curse was placed upon her. The King (Joshua Scott) and his adopted daughter Rose (Kim Shepherd) are preparing for the big day when a Prince comes to town looking for Aurora.

David Rankine plays Prince William (Not That One), a man inexplicably betrothed to someone he's never met. There's a good effort here to modernise the fairy tale by questioning the whole married-at-first-sight thing and making sure that there's consent before anyone kisses an unconscious woman. The plot is a fun twist on the classic fairytale but still feels familiar. There also seems to have been a welcome shift this year from two dimensional princesses in the pantosphere and Kim Shepherd makes for a brilliantly independent lead. Less damsel in distress waiting to be rescued and more, damsel in a bit of a sticky situation who could use a helping hand.

Nurse Phillippa Bedpan (Colin Little) and Daft Duncan of Dysart (Scott Watson) bring the slapstick with their shenanigans. There's a bit of audience interaction and a messy cake-making scene goes down a treat with the audience.

The musical numbers are great and the show has been well cast. The little ones in the audience are happy to boo and cheer but the sing-a-long proves a bit too much effort on a wet Saturday afternoon and gets a bit of a lacklustre response. It's not a perfect show but Sleeping Beauty has the bones of a decent pantomime.

Photo credit: OnFife/Alastair More Photography

