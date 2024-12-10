Review: RUMPELSTILTSKIN, Platform

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In association with Kelvin College, Platform are presenting Rumpelstiltskin as their festive show. Written by Lewis Hetherington, this is a new spin on a fairytale that isn't staged as often as many others.

Rumpelstiltskin (Michael Guest) doesn't quite know who or what he is. He doesn't fit in with the other creatures and they don't want to be his friend because he's different. Then he meets Bunnyflops (Scarlett Mack) who can see past his differences and wants to be friends.

The pair are happy together until Duncan McWoof (Adam Buksh) enters. He's going to be King and unfortunately, Bunnyflops falls for his charm. When he's dismissive of Rumpelstiltskin she leaves her friend behind for the sake of popularity.

This hour-long show has brilliantly engaging storytelling. It's not quite a pantomime as such but there are opportunities for the little ones to join in. There's a great 80s/90s/00s soundtrack and some fun jokes for the grown-ups as well.

The best accolade I can give Rumpelstiltskin is that my young companions (7 and 5) had already been to see the show that same day with their school and were still excited to come with me. The official verdict was that it was "even better the second time". You can't get much higher praise than that!

Another point to be made is that this is one of the more affordable festive shows in Glasgow this Christmas. A standard ticket is £10.50, concessions are £7 and if you live within the local links area they are just £6.

Platform's Rumpelstiltskin is beautiful storytelling that will capture the imagination and warm the heart.

Photo credit: Euan Robertson

