Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

For those unfamiliar, Roaming Roots Revue is an evening of music hosted by Roddy Hart and the Lonesome Fire with an eclectic mix of guest singers. There's a theme (this year it is Icons Vol 1) and the band are accompanied by the exceptional RCS symphony orchestra.

Icons covers all British icons but Roaming Roots Revue also looks to future icons and the artists involved perform their own original material as well. Roddy Hart opens the show with Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer" before Withered Hand and Kathryn Williams take to the stage with a Cat Stevens classic and an original song from their latest album.

One of the many joys of RRR is discovering new artists and Little Acres three part harmonies on Kate Bush's "Cloudbusting" are just gorgeous. Yola is a proper standout performer as well with a sensational performance of "Diamonds Are Forever".

A favourite from last year's concert, Hamish Hawk is back to wow the audience with "Life On Mars" by David Bowie and The Smiths "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out".

The evening is arranged and conducted by John Logan and the music is absolutely sublime. The care that goes into crafting these evenings and the obvious delight that the performers have in taking part is what makes it so special. The demand seems to be increasing every year so my advice would be that when tickets go on sale in October for 2026- don't hang about!

Photo credit: Kris Kesiak

Reader Reviews