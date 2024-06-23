Review: PARTY OF THE CENTURY, Òran Mór

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Party of the Century is the 18th and final play in the 2024 Spring/Summer season of A Play, A Pie and A Pint. It is written by Ross Mackay and directed by Joe Douglas.

Fresh from his Outstanding Performer win at the CATS Awards last Sunday, Paul McCole plays Edmund. His family have always voted Conservative but this election he's not so sure they've still got his vote. 'Timely' doesn't quite cut it for this play and it's remarkable that this was written long before a general election was announced.

Edmund's son Steffan (Tyler Collins) is a young gay man who declares he will be voting Greens. His father tries to talk him out of it, claiming it is a waste of a vote. Later that night, Edmund is visited by the ghosts of Conservatives past. First up we have Collins doubling up as Jacob Rees-Mogg followed by Helen McAlpine (who also plays Edmund's wife) as Churchill. The comedy elements of this play are brilliant and all three performers are excellent.

Edmund's loyalties lie with the historical aspects of the Conservative party and doesn't recognise the current cabinet as 'his' party anymore. These ghosts have come to try and change his mind. Party of the Century is fantastic farcical satire that gets huge laughs throughout.

Comments