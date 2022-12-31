Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: NIGHT AFORE DISCO PARTY, Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations are back with a bang

Dec. 31, 2022  
Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations are famous around the world but it's been a long three years since they have been able to take place. Seeing off 2022, they're going out with a bang and have introduced a three-day extravaganza. First up on the schedule is Night Afore Disco Party on the 30th of December which enables party go-ers to still get transport home afterwards.

Forth One DJ Boogie warms up the crowd (needed, at an outdoor gig in Scotland in December) before Altered Images take to the stage. Altered Images featuring Clare Grogan are the perfect pop pairing for this lineup as the audience join in with hits like "Happy Birthday" and "Don't Talk To Me About Love".

Headliner Sophie Ellis-Bextor delivers a high-energy set with a mix of her own hits and classic pop covers. What makes this set feel quite special is how much the band seem to be enjoying performing here. It's typical to hear at a concert how much the artist loves a certain crowd or city but this feels genuine. Ellis-Bextor states that she doesn't have New Year's Eve plans so is pretending that this is our own special New Year and leads the audience in a fake countdown.

Ellis-Bextor's set doesn't drop pace for a second. In her signature sequins, she performs hits like "Heartbreak (Make Me A Dancer)" ; "Murder On The Dancefloor" ; "Take Me Home" and "Get Over You". With a nod to her hugely successful Kitchen Discos which were streamed on Instagram throughout lockdown we are also treated to covers such as "Disco Inferno" ; "Like A Prayer" and "Ain't Nobody".

I couldn't think of a better way to end 2022 than with a pre-Hogmanay disco party underneath Edinburgh Castle with pop royalty.



