Review: MADELEINE HAMILTON: PIPING HOT, Just The Tonic At The Caves - Just The Wee One

Madeleine Hamilton blows. Her pipes. She blows her pipes and she blows them well. But this is not your average bagpipe show. Through the medium of Scotland's most famous instrument, Hamilton demonstrates with deft and witty imagination that these noise tubes are actually just like men and falling in (and out) of love and lust.

The Texan native talks us through the parts of the bagpipes and how she learnt to play them, years ago on a semester abroad at the University Of Edinburgh. If there was any nervousness to start, I soon figured out that is was probably because she was getting ready to tell us, in hilarious graphic detail, about a sexual experience with peanut butter which has since made me think twice when putting it on my toast in the morning.

In this show there are diagrams, a quick concert of bagpipe music (with free earplugs provided if you feel you might need them), a short history of Hamilton's love life and interesting questions we are invited to ask about love, sex and blowing (the bagpipes). Hamilton shows an excitement and even vulnerability in her show which will feel familiar to anyone who grew up watching Rom Coms and wonders why love isn't the way the films promised it would be.

Ultimately this is a funny show and it's noisy. Madeleine Hamilton has a sarcastic, self-effacing humour which you can't help but enjoy. Just be ready to look at peanut butter in an entirely new light.

Madeleine Hamilton: Piping Hot is at Just The Tonic At The Caves - Just The Wee One August 4-13 and August 15-27