EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHAKEITUP: THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE SHOW, Gilded Balloon Teviot - Billiard Room

Going in, I wasn't sure what to expect from this show. And as it turns out, neither do the performers. With no script, no plot and no directions, the lovely group from ShakeItUp Theatre create a modern Shakespeare play in front of your very eyes.

I recommend getting a hold of their Twitter/X handle before you go in (@ShakeItUpImprov) because they ask you immediately to Tweet lines to them that they can use in the play. However, there is no WiFi and the phone signal is pretty jammed in central Edinburgh right now, so I was unable to load X/Twitter (whatever it's called) to be able to do so and I'm sure I can't have been the only one. So get in there early and send them something you'd like them to add to the play that will then unfold before you.

At the start the audience choose the genre of Shakespeare play: History, Comedy or Tragedy? In the ShakeItUp I saw, the chosen style was Tragedy. Anyone who knows Shakespeare knows that this will mean death, death, death and only the occasional light comedic relief. As it happened there was a tonne of comedic fun along with a great number of shocking demises on stage.

Because it was a Tragedy, the audience was also asked at the beginning if anyone has a nemesis. Not knowing where this was going, I foolishly put up my hand. I've joked a few times with my friends about having nemeses over stupid little things, and thought this was funny and just part of the actors chatting to the audience. Turns out they wanted the name of my nemesis to be a character in their show. I was mortified! But I played along, feeling awful for doing my dirty laundry in public and showing my petty woes and dislikes. Saying out loud that, "they're my nemesis because sometimes they are a bit mean" really does make you feel like the idiot you truly are *facepalm*.

Anyway, that person's name (and no, I'm not telling you) became the name of the main character. A baddie. An evil protagnist set upon a dark journey. Another audience member chose the location of our play. Each of our explanations for the main character's name and the location became hilarious parts of the show and were brought up regularly to rip-roaring laughter.

I quickly got over my embarrassment due to how fantastic and quick this acting group are. They are very well read in Shakespeare and created something I'm sure he would be proud of in this modern world. There were secret characters, mistaken identity, visions of witches, monolgues about daggers and machinations about userping kings and queens in true Shakespearean tragic style.

Five players and one musician - yes, there's live improvised music too - play all the characters and provide all the laughs. Occasionally I wished the music was a bit more medieval in style, but that was a really minor detail.

It was all so clever that I had to ask at the end if it was truly, totally improvised. I was sure they had to have a structure in mind or some such thing. But no. They really do go in with no clue about what will come out. This group have been together for five years and regularly tour. So if you can't catch them at the Fringe, I highly suggest you try to see them when they come to a theatre space near you.

ShakeItUp: The Improvised Shakespeare Show is on at Gilded Balloon Teviot - The Billiard Room until August 12