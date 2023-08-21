EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOLVE ALONG A MURDER SHE WROTE, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Amphitheatre

See this whether you love Murder, She Wrote or even if you've never heard of it. It's brilliant!

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOLVE ALONG A MURDER SHE WROTE, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Amphitheatre

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOLVE ALONG A MURDER SHE WROTE, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Amphitheatre Full disclosure: I saw Solve Along A Murder She Wrote in London a number of years ago. As soon as I saw it was on at the Fringe I elbowed my way through the other BW reviewers, pushed a couple of them over, stepping over their bodies, shocked looks on their faces ignored, just so I could get to the front of the queue and see this show again. And it did not disappoint. 

It turns out I didn't remember much from that London show (it was pre-Covid, and therefore during a time that seems like the hazy past - nebulous and strange; a time of myth and legend). But I did remember how it made me feel: unadulterated joy.

That feeling returned with gay abandon at the Fringe as Tim Benzie, the Jessica Fletcher obsessed star of the show, took to the stage dressed as Jessica as she goes for a jog in the opening credits of Murder, She Wrote. The famous plinky-plonky piano begins and we are back in the world of Cabot Cove, of Jessica's thousands of nieces and nephews, terrible accents, camp acting and suspicious behaviour. 

During the next one hour and twenty minutes you then watch an entire episode of Murder, She Wrote. "But that's only 47 minutes long!" I hear you say. And, "Can't I do that at home anyway?" Yes, you can. But not like this. Tim takes you through his patented "Fame-o-meter" to help you decide who were the most famous guest stars in the 1980s, when it was originally filmed. This systems helps you decide who the murderer might actually be. And then of course there's the "Suspici-o-meter" where the cagey behaviour of each of the characters gets rated throughout the screening. 

There's audience participation, costume changes, jokes about the accents, the blatant ridiculous nature of the show that ran for twelve seasons and had four TV Movies and brought Angela Lansbury further into the hearts of so many of us. 

All of the joshing is done with complete and utter love and adoration for Jessica Fletcher and her incredible life as a retired teacher/world famous crime writer/sleuth who solves murders everywhere she goes. 

I love Solve Along A Murder She Wrote. I'd go again in a heartbeat. I urge you to do the same as soon as you can. 

Solve Along A Murder She Wrote is at theSpace @ Symposium Hall - Amphitheatre until August 26




RELATED STORIES

1
Cambridge University Edinburghs FOUR CUT SUNFLOWERS to Play Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo
Cambridge University Edinburgh's FOUR CUT SUNFLOWERS to Play Edinburgh Fringe Festival

A cast of four University of Cambridge students - accompanied by original animated projections - lead us through a landscape of colour, light, and change. The play follows Johanna from her marriage to Vincent's brother Theo in the 1880s to her years spent in Europe promoting Vincent's art and message following the brothers' deaths, her foundational role in the women's socialist movement to her time in New York in the 1910s.

2
Review: LETS TALK ABOUT CONSENT, Edinburgh International Book Festival Photo
Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT CONSENT, Edinburgh International Book Festival

Explore the thorny and pertinent issues faced by young people around consent. Hear from Scottish novelist and playwright Alan Bissett about his new book, Lads: A Guide to Respect and Consent; Screenwriter Emma Dennis-Edwards, who has written episodes of Casualty, EastEnders, and most recently factual drama Consent, based on hundreds of testimonies of young people; and bestselling author Holly Bourne, who shares exclusive details from her new novel, You Could Be So Pretty. Chaired by poet and performer Leyla Josephine

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WONDER DRUG, Pleasance Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WONDER DRUG, Pleasance

Charlie has cystic fibrosis, a condition that causes a build-up of mucus. Lovely. But with a new girlfriend and a Wonder Drug called Kaftrio coming soon, what can stop him now? A rollicking course of intravenous antibiotics set to 80s bangers!

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 24, 23, 22 at Underbelly Cowgate Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 24, 23, 22 at Underbelly Cowgate

As the show begins, Brendan is breathing his last breath. Boom, goes his heart beat, boom, goes the rushing blood. The following hour of theatre explains how he got to this point, and how his life became intertwined with that of Fran. Fran, whose story is told in parallel, begins having a bad day at work, which quickly goes from bad to worse. Alongside all this, an onstage DJ plays ambient beats that shift with the story.

From This Author - Stefanie Lyons

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WHISKY & WITCHES PRESENTS MYTHICAL BEASTS, The Mother Superior - The Mother Superior CaveEDINBURGH 2023: Review: WHISKY & WITCHES PRESENTS MYTHICAL BEASTS, The Mother Superior - The Mother Superior Cave
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHAKEITUP: THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE SHOW, Gilded Balloon Teviot - Billiard RoomEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHAKEITUP: THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE SHOW, Gilded Balloon Teviot - Billiard Room
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - AnnexeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Annexe
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Boat of Garten Community Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You